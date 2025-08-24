Madonna's boyfriend, 29, convinces her to do THIS with fillers and augmentations

Madonna just turned 67, and she is marking the milestone not only with a lavish celebration in Italy but also with a major shift in how she sees herself. According to sources close to her, Akeem has had a significant influence on Madonna’s outlook. “She’s starting to listen to Akeem, who tells her she’s beautiful,” as quoted by Page Six report. “She doesn’t normally listen to anyone, but she does him.” Madonna is now focused now on things like LED light therapy, oxygen facials, and lymphatic drainage (AFP)

That influence has prompted Madonna to take a step back from the cosmetic fillers and facial sculpting procedures that had become part of her public image in recent years.

Madonna 'wants to look like herself again'

“She wants to look like herself again,” the source explained. “Her face is so iconic, and she’s realized that it doesn’t need to be overworked. She wants it to move. She’s focused now on things like LED light therapy, oxygen facials, and lymphatic drainage — treatments that refresh rather than reshape.”

The change in direction comes after years of scrutiny over her appearance, particularly following a controversial appearance at the Grammys that sparked intense online reaction. Rather than retreat, Madonna is embracing the conversation. “She now wants to own being 67 rather than trying to look 27,” the insider said.

Morris, a Nigerian-born former soccer player, met Madonna during a photoshoot and has become a steady presence in her life. Friends say he brings laughter, ease, and genuine companionship. “She is glowing these days, and a lot of that is down to Akeem,” said one close friend. “She dotes on him. She plans trips, parties, even silly little dance videos. He makes her laugh, and he loves the attention.”

All of Madonna’s children except her son David Banda were present for her birthday trip. Lourdes, Rocco, Mercy, Stella, and Estere joined in the celebration. Though some close to her admit the relationship with Akeem may not last forever, Madonna isn’t looking for a grand romance.

“She told me she doesn’t need it to be a great love story,” the friend shared. “It’s not a cougar fantasy. It’s about having someone who’s there when she can’t sleep at midnight. That’s Akeem. She’s realized that what really keeps her young is fun and laughter.”

Madonna suffered a life-threatening bacterial infection

The past year hasn’t been easy for Madonna. She suffered a life-threatening bacterial infection that left her in a coma for two days and also lost her brother, Christopher Ciccone, to pancreatic cancer. In response, she’s thrown herself back into the studio.

“She calls this new album her medicine,” a source said. “It’s about survival. The first ‘Confessions’ album was about escape. This one is about dancing through the pain. She’s lived so much since 2005, and this is her therapy set to a beat.”

The album is her first original studio project in six years and a follow-up to her 2005 hit Confessions on a Dance Floor. Madonna was disappointed by the lack of attention her remix album Veronica Electronica received in July, which she partially attributes to ageism. But she’s not letting it stop her.

“She’s not focused on chart positions anymore,” the friend said. “She wants to prove to herself that she can reinvent again. She’s buzzing with energy about the music.”

Akeem has been by her side throughout the process. “He doesn’t need to give input on her songs,” the friend said. “But she likes having him there. He listens. And for her, that means everything.”

Beyond music, Madonna is also developing a long-anticipated limited series about her life for Netflix. She’s long wanted Julia Garner to play her and is still involved in shaping the story.

“She’s been keeping notes for years,” a source close to her shared. “She’s finally ready to let people in — the mess and the magic. She wants the real story told.”