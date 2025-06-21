Madonna gives fans a sneak peek into her $40 million apartment and luxe wardrobe

Pop icon Madonna has yet again proven why she remains a fashion and culture icon. The 66-year-old musician offered her fans a sneak peek into her $40 million Upper East Side apartment, this time through an Instagram post featuring highlights from her designer wardrobe. Madonna's recent Instagram post celebrates her fashion influence, featuring her stylish attire and a nod to the Berlin brand Saint Sass.(Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

According to a report, the Material Girl singer shared a carousel of images taken in her expensive walk-in closet, giving her followers a glimpse of her eclectic and luxe fashion sense. She captioned the post, “Life in my bathroom lately! Also. It’s important to read the fine print………..IF YOU WANT IT.” Her caption was a reference to a standout pair of tights from Berlin-based label Saint Sass with a Cher quote embroidered, “Mom, I AM a Rich Man," as reported by US Weekly.

Madonna’s wardrobe features Saint Sass, Aupen, and other luxury brands

The $52 Saint Sass tights were paired by the pop icon with a blue T-shirt and fuzzy slippers, showcasing Madonna’s signature mix of couture and casual fashion. Her $100,000 custom Aupen handbag made of crocodile leather was also on exhibit. She accessorized it with a black-and-silver corset dress, tights, and loafers to create a striking ensemble.

The German fashion label responded to Madonna’s shout-out; they expressed that Madonna wearing their tights was a huge milestone for the “tiny Berlin brand”. The brand wrote, “This will be a core memory FOREVER.”

About Madonna’s Upper East Side home

Madonna has lately been sharing glimpses of her New York home through her social media. In May, this year, she invited fashion influencer Lyas into her wardrobe for a video tour during which she spoke about the golden era of Paris fashion week in the ‘90s. She lamented the lack of depth and cultural immersion in modern fashion shows.

According to the report, Madonna, who relocated to New York City from Bay City, Michigan, in 1978, now resides in a 13-bedroom mansion that is adorned with framed pictures of herself with former President Barack Obama, her Golden Globe Awards, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame plaque, and original artwork by Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat.

From fourth-floor walk-ups to fashion royalty, while Madonna’s trajectory and reign are unparalleled, it is now completely evident.

FAQs

Q: Where does Madonna live now?

A: Madonna resides in a $40 million mansion on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

Q: What brand were Madonna’s viral tights?

A: Her “Mom, I Am a Rich Man” tights are by Berlin-based fashion label Saint Sass.

Q: How many bedrooms are in Madonna’s NYC home?

A: The apartment reportedly has 13 bedrooms.

Q: What designer bag did Madonna show in her recent Instagram post?

A: She was seen with a custom $100,000 crocodile leather bag by Aupen and a Nirvana Deluxe Noir bag from the same brand.

Q: What awards and memorabilia are in Madonna’s home?

A: Her home features Golden Globes, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame plaque, and a framed photo with Barack Obama.