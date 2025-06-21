‘Ranbir Kapoor dresses very classy’: Ibrahim Ali Khan names RK as Bollywood’s most fashionable star

Even before he began his career as an actor, Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan was already a heartthrob across social media. The credit goes to his drop-dead good looks, uncanny resemblance to Saif in his younger days, hilarious interactions with the paparazzi and his dressing sense — stylish and not over the top. After his debut film Nadaaniyan released, Ibrahim and his co-star Khushi Kapoor became targets for online trolling. However, he recently redeemed himself when he stepped out looking dapper in a suit with Rasha Thadani at an event, once again winning hearts with his style. But who does Ibrahim find stylish in Bollywood? Ranbir Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan

In a recent chat with Filmfare, Ibrahim Ali Khan named Ranbir Kapoor as the most fashionable Bollywood star. When asked who has the best fashion sense in the industry, the star kid replied, “I would say it is Ranbir Kapoor. He dresses very classy.” Ibrahim went on to describe his top three favourite looks of Ranbir over the years. Ibrahim shared, “He wears jeans with the Chelsea boots. He pairs it with a t-shirt that is not too slim and not too tight. And then adds a nice, either a blanket-ish kind of a jacket or like a coat. It’s a classic look that Ranbir Kapoor smashes. He smashes that look. Looks cool and nice.”

While Ibrahim is a fan of Ranbir’s style, RK’s actor wife Alia Bhatt is ‘obsessed’ with Iggy and has called him the cutest person she knows on Karan Johar’s chat show. When Alia graced KJo’s chat show with Ranveer Singh, much before Ibrahim’s Bollywood debut, she revealed Iggy’s sweet message to her after he watched Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022). Lauding Alia’s ‘phenomenal’ performance in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, Ibrahim had claimed that she mould herself into a character like water taking the shape of its container. For the uninitiated, Ibrahim was an assistant director on Alia and Ranveer’s 2023 film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

On the film front, Ibrahim will next be seen in KJo’s Sarzameen with Kajol.