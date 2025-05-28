Two Secret Service agents fired after violent altercation outside Barack Obama's DC residence: Watch ‘wild’ video

After being captured on tape arguing outside of Barack Obama's residence, two female Secret Service personnel have been terminated from their positions. Video shows the two fighting beside a police car outside of Obama's house in Washington, DC, and one of them threatening to harm her coworker. A screengrab of footage that has been released of a fistfight breaking out outside Obama’s DC house between two female Secret Service agents because one was late.

"Can I get a supervisor down to Delta two immediately before I whoop this girl's ass?" the agent can be heard asking in the video. On May 21, an altercation broke out at around 2:30 am near the Obama's property, which is estimated to be worth $8 million (£6 million).

Reacting to the viral video, one X user wrote: “When the secret service is fighting who is left to do the protection work? This is wild.”

“This is an embarrassment to the department. These two should be fired immediately,” another commented.

Secret Service issues statement

The Secret Service highlighted in a statement provided to the Mirror that it upholds “a very strict code of conduct” and that both agents have since been suspended.

“The individuals involved were suspended from duty and this matter is the subject of an internal investigation. The Secret Service has a very strict code of conduct for all employees and any behavior that violates that code is unacceptable. Given this is a personnel matter, we are not in a position to comment further,” a Secret Service representative told The Mirror.

Reporter Susan Crabtree of RealClearPolitics posted the video of the brawl on social media. Citizens in the US and abroad have since condemned the behavior.

“The lack of professionalism is astounding,” one person wrote. “Wow! The Secret Service just isn't the same as it was 30 years ago,” another added.

Secret Service under scrutiny?

A Secret Service member assigned to former Vice President Kamala Harris was relieved of duty last year after she engaged in a violent altercation with other agents. Claims of incompetence and security breaches have sparked criticism of the Secret Service in recent years.

The agency's chief, Kimberly Cheatle, resigned under increasing criticism following Donald Trump's attempted assassination at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July.

Sean Curran, one of the agents who encircled Trump after he received a bullet in the ear on stage at the rally, took Cheatle's position.