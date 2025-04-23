Barron Trump spotted exhausted in NYC as Secret Service barred him from sharing his number with girls

Barron Trump, the youngest son of former U.S. President Donald Trump and Melania Trump, was recently seen leaving NYU’s campus looking every bit the average college student, minus the round-the-clock security detail that follows him everywhere. Barron Trump's college life is complicated by security concerns, preventing typical interactions. He connects with peers through video games. (AP01_21_2025_000054B)(AP)

On Tuesday, Barron stepped out in a relaxed white polo shirt, tan khakis, and a backpack slung over one shoulder. Unlike his usual polished, boardroom-ready looks, his hair was casually tousled, per Daily Mail, showing a more laid-back and exhausted version of the 6-foot-9 Trump.

Daily Mail sources cited that Barron’s life at NYU’s Stern School of Business is anything but ordinary. His ever-present Secret Service team makes it hard for him to live the typical student experience, especially when it comes to socialising.

Barron chats with his friends through Xbox and Discord

Like any college freshman, Barron’s trying to meet new people, but for security reasons, he isn’t allowed to hand out his phone number to any girls or peers. “It creates more trouble than it's worth,” a source told Page Six. “If people get the number, they would give it out and then a million people would be calling nonstop. You’d have to change the number constantly and it’d become a merry-go-round.”

So, Barron uses Discord and Xbox to talk to friends fits right into his “gamer bro culture.”. “He has added it to his repertoire,” the source said. “It's his communication platform of choice.”

Donald Trump recently praised his youngest son in an interview with Laura Ingraham. “I turn off his laptop, I said, ‘Oh good’ and I go back five minutes later, he’s got his laptop. I said, ‘How’d you do that?’” Apparently, Barron just shot back, “None of your business, Dad.”

The POTUS has often spoken about how Barron has a strong grasp on technology and has helped him better connect with young voters.

“He was very vocal, and he gave an advice to his father, and was incredible how he brought in a success because he knew exactly who his father needs to contact and to talk to,” Melania once said.