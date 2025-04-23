Which games does ‘gamer’ Barron Trump play? Here's the scoop

Barron Trump, the youngest son of former U.S. President Donald Trump, is heavily into gaming as he settles into college life at NYU’s Stern School of Business. Want to know which game the young Trump plays? We might just have an idea. Barron Trump, son of former President Trump, enjoys gaming while attending NYU's Stern School of Business. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

The 19-year-old is constantly flanked by Secret Service agents, making it difficult for him to enjoy campus like an average freshman. So gaming is his way out.

Barron is a big fan of the GTA series

The 6-foot-9 Trump is mostly into FC25, aka FIFA. While sitting for an interview with Twitch star Adin Ross, the POTUS also revealed that Barron 2K20 and Grand Theft Auto 5.

Daily Mail also reported that Barron used to play popular mobile title Clash of Clans to pass time while in school.

Interestingly, through gaming, he found a creative way to socialise. Instead of swapping phone numbers like most students, Barron prefers using platforms like Discord and Xbox to communicate.

“He has added it to his repertoire. It's his communication platform of choice,” a source told Page Six. “If people get the number, they would give it out, and then a million people would be calling nonstop. You’d have to change the number constantly, and it’d become a merry-go-round.”

Barron ‘hardly exists’ on NYU campus

Despite being enrolled at NYU, Barron is reportedly almost invisible on campus. As TMZ described it, he “hardly exists” there, often slipping in and out of class quickly, shielded by his security detail.

Notably, during the presidential run, Barron encouraged his father to appear on podcasts popular with Gen Z and millennials. Lara Trump, his sister-in-law, noted, “Barron makes us all look so little. He's really smart, very entertaining, he's his father's son.”

“There have been many times I've been traveling over the course of the campaign with my father-in-law in the car. Barron will call and say, ‘Dad, I have an idea of how you can get more votes, you need to go to this baseball stadium’ or whatever.”

Throughout all of this, Melania Trump has shielded him from media attention. “Melania will keep her hand on Barron's future as much going forward as she has throughout his early and current school years,” a source told People Magazine.