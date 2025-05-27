Anna Grace Phelan dead at 19: What was the cause of Georgia TikTok star's death?

Anna Grace Phelan, the Georgia-born social media celebrity, passed away at the age of 19 following a brief fight with brain cancer. She died on May 23. Anna Grace Phelan died at the age of 19 on May 23. (GoFundMe/Anna Grace Phelan)

Earlier, Jefferson native Phelan shared her experience with stage 4 glioblastoma on her TikTok account, which has almost 145,000 followers. She was diagnosed with the condition in 2024, just before she was scheduled to start college, according to her Instagram page. She had symptoms like slurred speech, eyesight problems, and numbness in her legs and face.

“It is with great sadness to announce that our beautiful daughter, Anna Grace Phelan, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” read the statement from her mother Nadine Phelan. “So many of you have followed her journey through a difficult battle with cancer and bore witness to her powerful testimony of faith.”

What we know about Anna Grace Phelan

Phelan's obituary states that Phelan was born in Orlando, Florida, on October 12, 2005. She started working as a receptionist at Georgia Skin Cancer and Aesthetic Dermatology after graduating from Jefferson High School in 2024. She was also a member of the Galilee Christian Church and she "enjoyed Church Camp, Northeast Georgia Camp, and other activities within the youth group and at Church."

She is survived by her brother Harper David Phelan and parents.

“Thank you for the countless thousands of prayers for healing and peace. May we all rejoice with the assurance that she is in Heaven now, and she has been healed. Let us also remember that the only path to the promised kingdom of Heaven is through salvation in Jesus Christ,” her mother stated.

Anna Grace Phelan dead: Tributes pour in

Reacting to the news of her demise, one TikTok user wrote: “I can't adequately express how sorry that I am for your loss. Your sweet girl touched this stranger's heart tremendously.”

“I didn't know Anna Grace personally, but her life and faith deeply touched mine. I only started following her recently, but I found myself completely captivated by her unwavering joy, strength, and love for Jesus—even in the hardest moments. Watching her walk through suffering with such grace and peace truly changed me,” another wrote.

Anna Grace Phelan's funeral details

Phelan's funeral will take place at Georgia's Galilee Christian Church on May 29.

A GoFundMe page created after her diagnosis has already garnered over $66,000, and her family has requested that funds be given to The Pediatric Brian Tumor Foundation.