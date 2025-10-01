Prince William opens up about missing Queen Elizabeth: 'Windsor is her'

Prince William is speaking openly about the loss of Queen Elizabeth, sharing how Windsor still reminds him of her presence. In a preview for the Apple TV+ series The Reluctant Traveler, the Prince of Wales sat down with host Eugene Levy inside the castle to talk about his late grandmother. Prince William talked about recent family struggles in Apple TV+’s The Reluctant Traveler.(AP)

When Levy asked if he missed her, William didn’t hesitate. “I do actually, yeah. I do miss my grandmother and my grandfather,” he said, mentioning both Queen Elizabeth, who died in September 2022, and Prince Philip, who passed away in April 2021.

“It’s been quite a bit of change, so you do sort of - you think about them not being here anymore and particularly being in Windsor, for me Windsor is her,” he explained. “She loved it here; she spent most of her time here. Showing you around today is very much a case of trying to make sure I’m doing it in the way she’d want you to see it."

Life at Windsor

The late Queen was deeply tied to Windsor. Though she split her time between Buckingham Palace, Sandringham in Norfolk, and Balmoral in Scotland, much of her final years were spent inside the castle walls. She is buried at St. George’s Chapel, just steps away from where the family still gathers.

“She had her horses here as well, as you can imagine was a big deal for her, so that’s why she loved it here,” William said during the conversation.

William and Kate Middleton moved from London to Windsor in 2022 with their three children. The couple recently revealed plans to settle permanently at Forest Lodge, a nearby estate they have described as their “forever” home.

Also Read: Prince Harry won’t return to royal duties despite meeting with King Charles. Here's why

Hardest year yet

In another clip from the show, Levy received a personal invite from William to tour the castle. “We provide this service for everyone,” the prince joked as he walked Levy through the grounds. At one point, Levy even joined William and the family dog, Orla, for a stroll.

But the discussion also touched on heavier moments. William acknowledged the challenges of recent years, with both King Charles and Kate facing cancer diagnoses. “I’d say ‘23-’24 was the hardest year I’ve ever had,” he said.

Apple TV+ confirmed the episode - titled “Living the Royal Life in the U.K.” - will stream on Friday, October 3, with new episodes of The Reluctant Traveler airing weekly.

Guests this season include Sarah Levy, Michael Bublé, K-pop group NOWZ, and cricket legend Rahul Dravid.

Also Read: Prince Harry and Prince William reunite at Windsor Castle in resurfaced video. Watch

FAQs

What show does Prince William appear on with Eugene Levy?

He appears on Apple TV+’s The Reluctant Traveler.

What did Prince William say about Queen Elizabeth?

He said he misses both his grandmother and Prince Philip, adding that Windsor still feels like her.

Where is Queen Elizabeth buried?

She is buried at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

What did Prince William say about recent challenges?

He called 2023–2024 “the hardest year” of his life due to family health struggles.