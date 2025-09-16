Kate Middleton wears historic jewelery once worn by Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana to Duchess of Kent's funeral

Kate Middleton, 43, made an emotional fashion statement at Katharine, Duchess of Kent's funeral service on September 16. The Duchess of Cambridge opted to finish off her classic black mourning outfit with a four-strand pearl choker adorned with a diamond clasp, as per People. The actual necklace was a former Queen Elizabeth II favorite, and the late queen herself first wore it to a 1983 state banquet in Bangladesh. Kate Middleton wears Queen Elizabeth’s pearl choker at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral.(AP)

A symbolic accessory for a solemn occasion

This choice carried added meaning; pearls have long been considered the royal family’s gem of mourning. Princess Kate has made the piece her signature for somber occasions, having worn it at both Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral in 2022 and Prince Philip’s funeral in 2021.

A royal tradition of mourning

Kate’s choice continues a centuries-old tradition. Queen Elizabeth II’s lifelong love of pearls began when her father, King George VI, gifted her a platinum chain and added two pearls to it each birthday. The custom itself was rooted in Queen Victoria’s era.

After the death of her husband, Prince Albert, in 1861, Victoria wore black for the rest of her life and paired her wardrobe with understated jewelry, most often pearls. She felt that their soft glint was less showy and dignified than the garish hue of jewels, and the illusion has lasted for centuries of royalty.

"Pearls are one of the very few jewelry items you can wear in mourning and are inextricably linked with Queen Elizabeth and her personal jewelry legacy," Bethan Holt, author of The Queen: 70 Years of Majestic Style, told PEOPLE in 2022. "It's a symbol of mourning a monarch but also a grandmother or great-grandmother."

A historic farewell for the Duchess of Kent

Katharine, Duchess of Kent, wife of the Duke of Kent, cousin of Queen Elizabeth II, died at her Kensington Palace residence on September 4, aged 92. Her funeral at Westminster Cathedral was attended by King Charles, with Queen Camilla having to pull out due to illness.

The actual funeral rites were historic. It was the first Catholic royal family member's funeral in living history and also the first royal funeral to be conducted at Westminster Cathedral since its opening in 1903. Princess Kate's modest choice of jewelry was a deference to tradition, with a personal touch given to the deceased queen whose own legacy continues to mold the public face of the royal family.

