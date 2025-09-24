Trump forgot 'almost full box' of this snack at Windsor Castle after his visit to UK: Report

US President Donald Trump reportedly left behind an “almost full box” of his favorite snacks at Windsor Castle following his recent visit to the UK. During his unprecedented second state visit earlier this month, Trump met with King Charles and Prime Minister Keir Starmer, calling the event an “exquisite honour” and a testament to the “unbreakable bond” between the two nations, as reported by The Mirror. President Trump reportedly left an almost full box of nacho cheese Doritos at Windsor Castle following his visit to the UK. (Photo by CHIP SOMODEVILLA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Also Read: Melania Trump's reaction to Donald Trump's UN speech sparks social media frenzy; ‘Even she didn’t crack a fake…'

Trump may have left his favourite snack at Windsor Castle

During the two-day visit, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived at Stansted Airport and were later formally welcomed by Prince William and Kate Middleton at Windsor Castle the next day. Following the President's return to the US, reports suggest that he may have brought a personal favorite snack with him to the UK.

According to Ephraim Hardcastle of the Mail, packets of the snack in question "have to be on hand" in Trump's residences. However, it is still unclear whether they actually ate any during his stay, particularly after the banquet. A healthier alternative to snacks remained “untouched” in the room.

Hardcastle wrote that the President's “aides seem to have forgotten to pack all of the US President's luggage before he vacated his Windsor Castle suite. They left behind an almost full box of nacho cheese flavour Doritos.”

He continued, "Packs of the snack have to be on hand in Trump's homes. Whether he actually consumed any at Windsor Castle after the King gave him lunch, tea and a banquet isn't known but the fruit bowl in his suite was untouched."

Also Read: Uproar as rock band GWAR ‘beheads’ Elon Musk, ‘murders’ Trump in violent act at Chicago's Riot Fest | Watch viral video

Trump's enthusiasm for fast food

Trump is a well-known fan of fast food, often indulging in his favorites, including burgers and fizzy drinks. According to The Mirror, he has been photographed aboard his private jet, Trump Force One, enjoying a bucket of KFC, and he is said to keep Nacho Cheese Doritos within reach.

Trump's former campaign advisers Corey Lewandowski and David Bossi once maintained the stock with the “four major groups,” which are KFC, McDonald's, pizza, and Diet Coke.