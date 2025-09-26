Prince Harry and Prince William reunite at Windsor Castle in resurfaced video. Watch

Prince Harry and Prince William are the most talked-about sibling duo from the British Royal Family. Despite a happy childhood, they have not been clicked together for a long time. However, an old video of them together has now gone viral. The clip, first shared on TikTok, is gathering love from one and all, Parade reported. Prince Harry and Prince William’s throwback video outside Windsor Castle has left royal fans nostalgic.(AFP)

The clip shows the sibling duo standing outside Windsor Castle. As per the report, the caption on the post indicates that the video was taken a day before Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle. Both Prince William and Harry can be seen greeting crowds who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the royal family.

Prince Harry and Prince William spotted together in viral video

The reel was posted on TikTok on September 16. Within just 10 days, it has reportedly amassed over 1.6 million views. The caption expressed hope of seeing the brotherly duo together again: “They will find each other again, brotherly love,” it read.

Fans of the royal family have shown love and support for the video, stating that they hope the family will be reunited soon, with Prince Harry and Meghan returning to the UK. “Family is family and blood is thicker than water,” read one comment.

Will Prince William and Prince Harry reunite?

Soon after the birth of his son, Prince Harry stepped away from royal duties and moved to the US with his wife. The couple now also has a daughter, Lilibet, named after the late Queen Elizabeth.

Harry has not been seen publicly with his brother, Prince William, since August 2024. They were last spotted together at the funeral of their uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, as per Harper’s BAZAAR. It states that there have been no signs of reconciliation between the two.

The duo grew closer after the passing of their mother, Diana. However, their relationship was strained around 2020, the same year, when Harry moved to California.

He was seen with Prince William in September 2022 at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. They appeared together again in May 2023 for King Charles’s coronation.

King Charles saddened by the distance

According to an op-ed published in The New York Times, Tina Brown, the author of the book The Palace Papers, said King Charles has been upset over the rift between his two sons. She wrote that Charles misses Harry. The two had met recently in London.

FAQs:

1. How many kids do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have?

The duo has two kids together: son Archie and daughter Lilibet.

2. In which year did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle move to the US?

Prince Harry moved to the US in 2020, after the birth of his son Archie in 2019.

3. Did Meghan Markle attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral?

Yes, Meghan Markle was seen with Prince Harry, Prince William, and Duchess Kate during the funeral ceremony.