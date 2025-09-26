BTS star V goes on 10-km midnight run in Seoul, fans say ‘this inspires me’

BTS singer-songwriter, Kim Taehyung, is known for his impressive physique and fitness regimen. His dedication to fitness was on display again on Thursday when the star, who is better known as ‘V’, shared images of himself completing a 10.22-km run by the Han River in Seoul. V, a member of the South Korean K-pop band BTS, impressed fans with his physique after a midnight run.(AP)

The 29-year-old left fans and admirers in awe by retaining a healthy and lively look despite the demanding physical workout. In one of his Instagram Stories, he can be seen running on a pathway inside a park in Seoul. The Stigma hitmaker wore a grey vest and blue shorts.

Fans left stunned by V’s fitness and resilience

Social media users who came across Taehyung’s story were greatly impressed by the feat of endurance shown by the BTS star. Comments started flooding X and Instagram with praises of the K-pop icon. “Tae, inspire me to keep my spirits up,” a fan wrote. “Who tf just looks like this man Kim Taehyung are you fr?" another quipped.

V thanks fans for their cooperation during his middle-of-the-night runs

During one of his interactions with his followers on the South Korean app, Weverse, V requested his fans to give him some space for his midnight runs, and they obliged.

“…They were all so gentle,” V said on Weverse. “They didn’t even make a conversation, were considerate, didn’t run with us, and I loved it.”

Apart from his fitness goals, V is working with his BTS colleagues to produce a new album, which will be their first since 2022. The production of the album got underway in July this year. It is expected to hit the shelves in 2026.

FAQs:

Who is V?

Kim Taehyung, known popularly as V, is a singer and songwriter in the South Korean pop music band BTS. V joined the group in 2013.

When will BTS launch their new album?

Their next album is under production and will come out around spring next year.

What nickname has been given to V for his lean and muscular physique?

Kim Taehyung is also known as ‘Captain Korea’ as he managed to bulk up his physique and achieve a more muscular look.