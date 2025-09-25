Jon Gosselin addresses ex-wife Kate's dating rumors with former bodyguard: ‘I told you all’

Kate Gosselin's ex-husband, Jon Gosselin and one of their sextuplets, Collin, have reacted to the rumors that she is dating Steve Neild, the family's ex-bodyguard, with whom she was accused of having an affair in 2009. A source exclusively confirmed to Page Six that Kate is dating her former bodyguard, Neild, who first began working for the Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum in 2008. Jon Gosselin has addressed his ex-wife Kate Gosselin's romance rumors with former bodyguard(AP)

Jon Gosselin reacts to ex-wife's dating rumors

Reacting to the incident, Jon Gosselin shared an Instagram post on Wednesday, September 24, along with screenshots of articles linking Kate to Neild. “Guess who really ruined the marriage,” he wrote.

Jon Gosselin took to his Instagram Stories and said, “I told you all” and “No one believed me - guess I was right!!!”

What did Collin say?

Collin, on the other hand, shared a lengthy note across multiple Instagram Stories. He levied a series of allegations against his mother.

“What really upsets me is that my mom had an affair with our bodyguard way back in 2009, and for years would share hotel rooms with him while we went on family vacations, while I was in a connected room! Now everyone thinks her being with him is some cute novel romance,” he wrote.

"By the way my dad received death threats and got shunned by the public for years for 'having an affair' and 'leaving his kids. I hope she doesn't try to play this one off. Just come forward and be truthful,” Collin added.

Collin Gosselin reacted to his mother dating the family's ex-bodyguard on his Instagram Stories. (Instagram/@collingosselin1)

Kate Gosselin spills the beans on her new relationship

Kate, reportedly, talked about the new chapter in her love life during a Q&A with her TikTok followers on Monday, September 22. Kate claimed that she has been in a relationship for “a little over a year, maybe 14 [or] 15 months,” according to Page Six.

Kate and Jon Gosselin were married from 1999 to 2009. They share twins Cara and Mady and sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel and Leah.

