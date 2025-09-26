Millie Bobby Brown to play Olympian Kerri Strug in Perfect? What we know

Millie Bobby Brown is said to be in final negotiations to portray the life of Olympic gymnast Kerri Strug in Gia Coppola's upcoming movie, titled Perfect, Deadline reported. Millie Bobby Brown is in talks to to play Olympian Kerri Strug in Gia Coppola's Perfect.(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

While a deal is yet to be made, insiders said Netflix is negotiating to land the package. Besides starring in the project, Brown could also serve in its producing team, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

At present, Brown is gearing up for the release of the final season of Stranger Things, which begins streaming on Netflix in November. She stars as Eleven in the mystery drama.

Millie Bobby Brown as Kerri Strug next?

The upcoming movie has been written by Ronnie Sandahl and will focus on the real-life story of the US women's gymnastics team's historic victory during the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta.

At that time, Strug was 18 years old and came into the spotlight after performing the vault, despite a major ankle injury. This provided the American side with its maiden gold medal in the team competition. The iconic photograph of coach Béla Károlyi carrying Strug to the podium was seen as a historic moment in the Summer Games.

Dubbed as "the Magnificent Seven," the team also featured Amanda Borden, Dominique Dawes, Shannon Miller, Dominique Moceanu, Amy Chow and Jaycie Phelps.

For now, Netflix is aiming to shoot the movie next year. Other producers onboard include Nik Bower for Riverstone Pictures, as well as Thomas Benski for Magna Studios.

If all goes well, Perfect will take forward Millie Bobby Brown's long partnership with Netflix, which includes the Enola Holmes series, Damsel and The Electric State, which came out earlier this year.

Apart from Perfect and Stranger Things, Brown also features in the third installment of the Enola Holmes franchise, which is currently in development. Her future projects also include Just Picture It opposite Gabriel LaBelle, according to Deadline.

Who is Gia Coppola?

Gia is the granddaughter of legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola as well as the niece of Sofia Coppola.

She marked her feature film debut with Palo Alto in 2013 and later came out with Mainstream in 2020.

Last year, Gia released The Last Showgirl, featuring Pamela Anderson in the lead.

