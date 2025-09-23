Prince Harry’s UK visit put a ‘strain’ on Prince William and Kate Middleton's relationship: Report

Prince Harry's recent trip to the UK has reportedly created tension between his brother, Prince William, and Kate Middleton as well. According to RadarOnline, the visit has placed stress on the couple, and after Harry met with King Charles, the couple’s public behavior appeared strained. Prince Harry’s UK visit sparks tension with Prince William and Kate Middleton(AP)

Prince Harry's visit to the UK strains Prince William and Kate Middleton's relationship

An insider told the publication that while Kate Middleton and Prince William may have looked “strong” publicly, “the strain is showing.” They speculate that tension is stemming from Prince Harry's meeting with King Charles during his visit back to the UK.

Additionally, Harry did not see his brother and sister-in-law, even though he was just eight miles away. This fact only adds to insider speculation of discord between the two royal brothers.

Kate Middleton's wish for reconciliation

Sources say that Kate Middleton, with her characteristic diplomacy, is hoping for a reconciliation. She would like to see some kind of peace between the brothers, but Prince William is sticking to his guns. According to the insider, William has the point of view that reconciliation with Harry cannot occur without first earning back his trust.

Disagreement on family matters

It is said that the disagreement between Prince William and Kate Middleton over Prince Harry has caused disagreements between the couple. While Kate apparently is more open to re-establishing connections between Harry and William, the Prince of Wales is less than willing to initiate contact.

The newly independent heir to the throne made it clear he is not going to have a relationship with Harry unless there is some significant change in behavior and rebuilding of trust. The couple is also worried about King Charles' health during his cancer battle. Another source told RadarOnline, “Behind the scenes, there are murmurs that Charles' health is more fragile than reported. William and Kate are acutely aware it could mean stepping up sooner than either imagined.”

FAQs:

Why did Prince Harry’s visit to the UK cause tension with Prince William and Kate Middleton?

Prince Harry’s meeting with King Charles, but not his brother and sister-in-law, sparked speculation about discord between the royal brothers, which visibly affected William and Kate’s public appearances.

What does Kate Middleton want regarding Prince Harry and Prince William’s relationship?

Kate hopes for reconciliation between the brothers, but Prince William is firm in his stance, believing trust needs to be earned before any meaningful resolution.

Will Prince William and Prince Harry reconcile soon?

Despite Kate's efforts to mend relations, Prince William remains resolute, and reconciliation between the brothers doesn’t seem likely in the near future.