Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to be honored in NYC for making internet ‘a safer place’ for youth

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to be honored on October 9 at a special event in New York City. As per People, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be receiving Project Healthy Minds’ Humanitarians of the Year Award for “their work to make the online world a safer place for families and young people.” Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be honored in New York City next month for promoting mental health.(AP)

Project Healthy Minds is a non-profit organization working to promote mental health and well-being. The Sussexes have their own non-profit organization, The Archewell Foundation, which undertakes philanthropic initiatives around the globe.

Following the gala, where Harry and Meghan will receive the special honor, the couple will also be a part of the fourth edition of the World Mental Health Day Festival the following day. This festival is also organized by Project Healthy Minds.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s activism

Apart from The Archewell Foundation, the Sussexes have also created The Parents' Network. As per Marie Claire, The Parents’ Network was launched in association with Project Healthy Minds at the 2023 iteration of the World Mental Health Day Festival.

In a statement issued at the time, the royal couple declared the intent behind their endeavor.

“Working with families and young people to prioritize safety online has been some of the most meaningful work of our lives," their statement read. "As parents ourselves, we have been moved to action by the power of their stories and are honored to support them.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s other notable works

The Malton Standard reports that Project Healthy Minds and The Archewell Foundation are teaming up to produce a series of interviews with those working to promote mental well-being. These would be showcased at the World Mental Health Day Festival on October 10.

Meghan and Harry’s foundation has also erected a memorial in honor of children who lost their lives due to the negative influence of social media. The memorial is located in New York City and was unveiled in April this year.

The memorial is in the form of an art installation with 50 screens that look like smartphones. Each screen has the picture and name of a child who lost his/her life due to the ill effects of social media.

FAQs:

Which award will be presented to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will receive the Humanitarians of the Year award from the Project Healthy Minds non-profit organization on October 9.

What type of activism have Harry and Meghan undertaken?

The Sussexes have been promoting mental health, especially among children suffering from the harmful effects of social media. They have launched two non-profit organizations – The Archewell Foundation and The Parents' Network.

What is the World Mental Health Day Festival?

The World Mental Health Day Festival is an annual event organised by Project Healthy Minds every year to have conversations around mental well-being.