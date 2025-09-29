Nigel Edge is divorced; ex-wife says NC shooter had mental health struggles: ‘Cried for help'

A shooting at a packed North Carolina waterfront bar on Saturday claimed the lives of three and left five others injured. Nigel Max Edge was charged in the case, and now his ex-wife has opened up about his past struggles. Nigel Edge been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, five counts of attempted murder and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon.(City of Southport)

Speaking to NBC News, Rachel Crowl, his ex, said that she had not spoken to him for a decade. The publication, citing court records, said their divorce was finalized in 2009. However, Crowl did open up about Edge's mental health struggles.

She said that the former US Marine had been ‘crying out for help for a long time’ about his behavior and mental health. Further, Crowl told the publication that what he did ‘was very wrong’.

“I’m sad for these families. I’m sad nobody helped him and this could have maybe been prevented,” Crowl added.

What cops said about Nigel Edge

Edge previously went by Sean William Debevoise, changing his name in 2003. Southport Police Chief Todd Coring shared that Edge was a ‘self described’ combat veteran who was injured in the line of duty, and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Also Read | Thomas Sanford and Nigel Max Edge: Two Iraq War veterans linked to mass shootings hours apart

The shooter was reportedly with the US Marines from September 2003 to June 2009, as per military records. He got the rank of sergeant and was deployed to Iraq. Reports indicate he was highly decorated, having gotten the Purple Heart, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, Combat Action Ribbon for Iraq and an Iraq Campaign Medal, along with two bronze stars.

Oak Island Police Chief Charlie Morris, meanwhile, said that Edge was known to local law enforcement as he ‘frequently hung out’ on their pier. The official also reportedly shared that Edge had filed several lawsuits against Oak Island town in the last couple of years.

He has now been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, five counts of attempted murder and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon.