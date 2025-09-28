Nigel Max Edge: Southport shooter's Kellie Pickler link confirmed; Marine was injured in Iraq

Nigel Max Edge was identified as the suspect who fatally shot three people and injured several others at the American Fish Company in Southport, North Carolina, on Saturday. The 40-year-old is a combat veteran and even went on an awards date with American Idol star Kellie Pickler back in 2012, it was revealed. Nigel Max Edge accompanied Kellie Pickler to an award show in 2012(X)

The New York Post confirmed social media rumors, reporting that Edge accompanied Pickler to the Country Music Awards. He was known as Sean DeBevoise back then. The suspect changed his name to Nigel Edge in 2023.

At the awards date, Edge wore his Marine uniform on the red carpet alongside the singer. They were accompanied by his service dog, Rusty.

“Me and my date (Sgt Sean Debevoise),” Picker said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter. She also attached a photo of the veteran and his dog.

“I am ecstatic about being here at the CMT Music Awards with Kellie, even more to consider her a friend,” he said at the time, according to Taste of Country. “She is the most sincere person I know. She is an angel.”

On Sunday, authorities said that Nigel Max Edge identifies as a combat veteran. He suffers from PTSD.

“We understand this suspect identifies as a combat veteran. He self-identifies. Injured in the line of duty is what he’s saying, he suffers from PTSD,” an official said at a press conference. DeBevoise was wounded in Iraq, The Post further added.

Edge was arrested on three counts of first-degree murder, five counts of attempted first-degree murder and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon, according to city spokeswoman ChyAnn Ketchum. Officials did not immediately release the names of those killed or provide information on the conditions of those who were wounded.