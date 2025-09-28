Nigel Max Edge details: 5 shocking revelations on Southport NC shooting suspect

Nigel Max Edge, the alleged shooter, opened fire at a packed dockside restaurant in North Carolina, killing three people and wounding several others. He identified himself as a wounded Iraqi soldier who filed many conspiracy-filled lawsuits earlier this year. Nigel Max Edge is scheduled to show up for an initial appearance in court on Monday.(Brunswick County Sheriffs Office)

The American Fish Company restaurant in Southport Yacht Basin, approximately 30 miles south of Wilmington, was the target of a "highly premeditated" attack on Saturday night, officials said. The gunman unexpectedly sprayed bullets into the crowd of unwary diners, according to authorities.

Many of the people who attended the restaurant last night were from out of state, authorities informed reporters Sunday, adding that one of the injured victims is still "clinging to life."

Shocking facts on Nigel Max Edge

From Sean DeBevoise to Nigel Max Edge: The suspected NC shooter changed his name from Sean DeBevoise to Nigel Max Edge in 2023.

‘A lone wolf’ and charges against him: According to court filings, Edge, 39, was carrying a short barrel AR rifle with a muzzle brake, a folding stock, and a scope. Authorities have referred to the man as a “lone wolf.” He is charged with three charges of first-degree murder, five counts of attempted first-degree murder, and five counts of assault with a dangerous weapon.

Lawsuits: According to documents, Edge is responsible for a number of strange lawsuits that have been brought in North Carolina this year, one of which claims that a church in Southport attempted to murder him.

The lawsuit, which was filed in May, said that the Generations Church was responsible for a "civil conspiracy" to murder Edge because he is "a straight man," which was orchestrated by white supremacist pedophiles and the LGBTQ community.

Edge lodged a similar lawsuit against Brunswick Medical Center in January, alleging that the facility was involved in a plot by "LGBTQ White Supremacists" who were supposedly trying to harm him since he had survived their attack in Iraq.

Nigel Edge's book: The outrageous allegations in the cases are similar to those in Nigel's book "Headshot: Betrayal of a Nation," authored under his former name Sean DeBevoise, in which he alleges that he was shot four times, including in the head, by friendly fire as part of a global conspiracy.

Served as Marine Corps: After serving in the Marine Corps and being sent to Haiti, he claims he went on to serve two tours in Iraq. He further said that he was injured in two different IED assaults during a 2006 deployment in Iraq. He also sustained a gunshot wound that left shrapnel stuck in his brain.

PTSD and Edge's link with Kellie Pickler: Edge was recognized by North Carolina officials as a war veteran who reportedly suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder.

He previously accompanied "American Idol" singer Kellie Pickler to the 2012 Country Music Awards on the red carpet.

According to court documents, Edge was being detained without bond at the Brunswick County Detention Center. He is scheduled to show up for an initial appearance in court on Monday.