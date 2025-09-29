Government shutdown looms ahead of high-stakes meeting: Here's what stays open and closed

The clock is ticking toward another government shutdown, with October 1 as the cutoff. As USA Today reports, President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats remain locked in a spending standoff that could leave key federal services unfunded. Unlike past shutdowns, where furloughed workers were later reimbursed, the White House is weighing actual layoffs this time. That has raised alarm for thousands of federal employees who could face real job losses, not just temporary pay gaps. Government Shutdown 2025: What stays open, and closed, all you need to know.(REUTERS)

Trump is set to meet on Monday with the top Republican and Democratic leaders at the White House to try to cut a deal. But if talks fail, here is what the public should expect.

What stays open and what stays shut during the Government shutdown 2025

Essential vs. non-essential services

A shutdown divides federal work into “essential” and “non-essential.” Agencies deemed vital - the US Postal Service, Medicare, Social Security, air-traffic control - keep running. But “non-essential” offices close. That affects national parks, custodial staff, and a wide range of federal employees. During the 2018-19 shutdown, trash piled up across open parklands, and several locations locked their gates altogether.

Social Security checks

Social Security checks will not stop. The program is funded through mandatory spending, not yearly appropriations. But customer service delays could occur if support staff face cuts, according to the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget. Medicare and Medicaid, also mandatory programs, will keep paying benefits to their tens of millions of enrollees, per the outlet.

Travel, workers, and food benefits

Air travel does not shut down, but it can get rocky. FAA air-traffic controllers and TSA staff are considered essential, so airports stay open. The problem is pay. Workers are not compensated during a shutdown, and absences ripple quickly. In 2019, short staffing forced flight delays at major airports, including New York’s LaGuardia. Geoff Freeman, CEO of the US Travel Association, warned leaders last week that shutdown-related travel disruption bleeds an estimated $1 billion a week from the economy.

For federal workers, paychecks hang in the balance. Past shutdowns ended with back pay, but a September 24 memo from the Office of Management and Budget asked agencies to draft plans for permanent cuts. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called that move a scare tactic.

SNAP, the federal food benefits program, is also mandatory spending but limited. The USDA can only send out benefits for about 30 days once funding lapses. In the 2018-19 shutdown, February benefits were paid early to meet the deadline, but March payments would have been at risk had the impasse dragged on, according to the outlet.

How long could this last?

Since 1977, there have been 21 partial shutdowns totaling 162 days. The longest ran for 35 days, between December 2018 and January 2019. Whether this one tops that record depends on how quickly lawmakers strike a deal - and how far either side is willing to push the standoff.

FAQs:

Will Social Security checks stop during a government shutdown?

No, Social Security benefits continue since they are funded through mandatory spending.

Do Medicare and Medicaid benefits change in a shutdown?

No, both programs keep running, but staffing and support services could slow down.

What happens to national parks if the shutdown happens?

Many parks close or reduce services, leading to limited access and maintenance issues.

Do federal employees get paid back after a shutdown?

Historically, yes, but this time, layoffs are on the table, so back pay isn’t guaranteed.

Will airline travel stop during a shutdown?

Flights continue, but staffing shortages can cause major delays and long lines at airports.