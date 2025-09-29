Donald Trump’s re-election is America’s ‘biggest mistake’: Ex White House lawyer

Former White House lawyer Ty Cobb, who worked for President Donald Trump, said the United States made the “biggest mistake” by re-electing Trump in the 2024 US Presidential election. Amid the indictment of former FBI Director James Comey, Cobb blasted Trump on CBS’s Face the Nation. Donald Trump's re-election was the biggest mistake of the United States, said Ty Cobb.(REUTERS file photo)

Also Read: James Comey going to jail? What obstruction, perjury charges and indictment exactly mean

Ty Cobb on the re-election of Donald Trump

Ty Cobb heavily condemned the indictment of former FBI Director James Comey on CBS. He said Trump wanted Comey out of the way because he investigated the US President’s alleged link with Russia before the 2016 Presidential election. In his opinion, Trump carefully planned James Comey’s indictment to change the narrative.

“The simple theme is rewriting history. Trump wants to rewrite history so the next generation may not know that he incited a violent insurrection, refused to peacefully transfer power after losing an election,” Cobb told Margaret Brennan on CBS.

“America needs to learn from the mistakes that we’ve had. And one of the biggest mistakes that America ever had was re-electing President Trump,” Cobb added.

Former FBI director James Comey was indicted on September 26 this year.

Also Read: What we know about the indictment filed against ex-FBI chief James Comey

What is the charge against former FBI Director James Comey?

James Comey was accused of lying to a Senate committee in 2020 regarding the authorisation of a leak of classified information to the media. Comey has publicly claimed that he is innocent. “Let’s have a trial. My family and I have known for years that there are costs to standing up to Donald Trump,” he said in a Substack video.

James Comey served as the Director of the FBI from 2013 to 2017. Donald Trump fired him during his first term as the 45th US President during a probe into allegations of ties between Russia and Trump’s 2016 campaign.

FAQs

Who is Ty Cobb?

Ty Cobb is a former White House lawyer who once worked for President Donald Trump.

When was former FBI Director James Comey indicted?

Former FBI Director James Comey was indicted in September this year.

When did Donald Trump fire James Comey?

During his first term as the 45th US President, Donald Trump sacked James Comey.