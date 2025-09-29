US, Israel close on Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan deal: Report

The U.S. and Israel are very close to an agreement on President Donald Trump’s plan to end the war in Gaza after talks between special envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Axios reporter Barak Ravid said in a post on social media website X on Sunday, citing a senior U.S. official. FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump.(REUTERS)

The official added that Hamas still needs to agree, Ravid said in the post.

Earlier in the day, Trump said he hopes to finalize a Gaza peace plan proposal in a meeting on Monday with Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.