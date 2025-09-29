Search
Mon, Sept 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

US, Israel close on Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan deal: Report

Reuters |
Published on: Sept 29, 2025 09:30 am IST

Earlier Trump said he hopes to finalize a Gaza peace plan proposal in a meeting on Monday with Netanyahu.

The U.S. and Israel are very close to an agreement on President Donald Trump’s plan to end the war in Gaza after talks between special envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Axios reporter Barak Ravid said in a post on social media website X on Sunday, citing a senior U.S. official.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump.(REUTERS)

The official added that Hamas still needs to agree, Ravid said in the post.

Earlier in the day, Trump said he hopes to finalize a Gaza peace plan proposal in a meeting on Monday with Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / US, Israel close on Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan deal: Report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On