Viral optical illusion leaves Reddit stumped: Can you find the hidden frog in 10 seconds?

The internet’s tricky puzzle hub, r/FindTheSniper, has a new optical illusion challenge that is going viral. Shared by Reddit user u/cooterpoopshooter, the image at first looks like nothing more than a rocky patch of ground with shallow water, moss, and scattered leaves. On the surface, it seems like a peaceful nature shot, but hidden in plain sight is a tiny frog so well-camouflaged that many people in the comments tried getting the answer right. Reddit viral optical illusion: Can you find hidden frog in the river in 10 seconds?(Reddit/r/FindTheSniper)

Why is this puzzle so tricky?

This challenge works because the frog’s skin is almost the same color as the green moss and ground around it. Our eyes are drawn to the brighter objects in the picture, the leaves and stones, so it is even harder to see the little amphibian.

Only those with sharp observation skills can find the frog in under 10 seconds. The camouflage is so effective that many people admit defeat before spotting it.

The answer revealed

Still searching? Here’s the reveal: from the bottom right corner of the image, move half an inch to the left, then up (less than half an inch). In the dark green patch, you will see the tiny frog sitting there, blending in. One user wrote, “about 1/5 from the right there’s a round opening in the goo, frog is just below there,” another user dropped the answer and commented, “Bottom left quadrant, about a foot from the bottom facing at about 2 o’clock.”

Why people love these challenges

Reddit’s r/FindTheSniper is a fun corner of the internet where users love solving tricky hidden-picture puzzles. The subreddit has gained popularity for posting images where animals or objects are almost invisible at first glance. From cats blending into furniture to owls camouflaged against trees, and even frogs and insects hidden in nature, the challenge is always the same: spot the “sniper.” Users say it is not just about sharp eyesight, but also about patience and concentration. Many admit it can take minutes to find the answer, but that is what makes the hunt so enjoyable.