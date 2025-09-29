Optical illusion: Only those with eagle eyes can spot the hidden frog in 10 seconds

Optical illusions are a great way to test your brain’s comprehension powers and the sharpness of your eyesight. These types of illusions usually feature a scene that seems normal at first sight, but which has, amidst other objects, a special feature that is hidden and not easy to spot. New Reddit optical illusion challenge: Find the bright green frog with black spots in 10 seconds.(Reddit/r/FindTheSniper)

One such intriguing optical illusion has a picture of water-laden pebbles and shrubs, possibly on the edge of a pond. Among these inanimate objects lies a bright green frog that is hard to spot despite its distinctive features.

Optical illusion: What to do

This is a tough brain teaser, as there are several elements in the picture making it difficult to spot the frog. The presence of water, with many stones partially submerged, makes it all the more difficult to see the picture in full clarity. The tiny shrubs are also similar in their outline to that of a frog.

The stones visible in the picture come in all shapes and sizes, and it's hard to tell whether one of them happens to be not a stone, but a living creature. See the full Reddit post here.

Optical illusion: What to look out for

The way to go about solving this optical illusion is to carefully examine every part of the picture and look for the slightest incongruity. The frog in the photograph is so well camouflaged that one has to be very keen-eyed to identify it.

Since frogs also come in different sizes and colors, they could be anywhere in the picture. Try not to rush yourself and examine every part of the picture slowly and carefully. What might give away the answer are the frog’s legs, which are likely to be easiest to distinguish from the rest of the objects in the picture.

Optical illusion: Answer

It is not the stones alone that are making it difficult to spot the frog, but the little leaves as well. And the frog happens to be the same color as the tiny shrubs, green. It is positioned at the center of the top half of the picture, slightly to the left of center from the viewer’s perspective. The OP commented, “Sniper location: in the center, little to the left.”

The back of the frog has a green pattern with black spots, while its legs are brownish. The presence of water and stones nearby has rendered it very tough to spot.