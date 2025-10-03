Princess Kate Middleton nails backward stair walk in stilettos with grace: ‘She owned those stairs like a runway’

Kate Middleton was spotted descending the stairs adjacent to a fighter jet, and the moment sent her fans into a frenzy. People couldn't stop talking about how gracefully she did the backward stair walk while in her stilettos. Kate Middleton stepping off a fighter jet in her stilettos. (AFP)

An individual wrote, "Literally in awe of this video of the Princess of Wales today walking down those stairs in heels," on X while sharing a video of the moment.

How did social media react?

Social media users couldn't stop praising the princess; some shared how they would stumble if they tried to walk down such stairs in heels.

An individual said, "She owned those stairs like a runway. Pure elegance with power in every step." Another remarked, "In reverse, in heels, & still a MASTERCLASS in elegance!"

A third posted, "Just when I think she can’t be more amazing, she does this - I am floored Princess Catherine is so awesome." A fourth commented, "This is why athleticism and grace matter". A fifth wrote, "Graceful doesn’t even begin to describe her."

A few, however, were unhappy with the hype around the moment. One such individual sarcastically expressed, "She has such great achievements! She can tie her hair in a bun with no pins, and walk down stairs!"

Take a look at the video:

The moment was captured when the Princess of Wales visited RAF Coningsby, reported People. It was her first visit since becoming its Royal Honorary Air Commodore in 2023.

During her trip, the 43-year-old princess revealed that Prince Louis, the third child of the Prince and Princess of Wales and fourth in line to the throne, wants to become a fighter pilot. "I'm going to tell them it takes eight years and a lot of hard work," she said.

A tweet from the official X profile dedicated to the royal couple read, “Great to meet personnel and their families at RAF Coningsby today. The base is home to one of the RAF’s Quick Reaction Alert teams, standing ready 24/7 to protect UK airspace. Fascinating to see the Typhoon team in action and to meet the dedicated teams who can be called upon at a moment’s notice."