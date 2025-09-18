Kate Middleton subtly modifies engagement ring stack, adds fifth band. Details here

Kate Middleton subtly debuted a new yet meaningful piece of jewelry on Tuesday. During the funeral of Katharine, the Duchess of Kent, the Princess of Wales offered a glimpse of her modified engagement ring stack, which featured a new band. Kate Middleton modifies her engagement ring stack with a new eternity band, crusted with diamonds and sapphires(AFP)

Kate Middleton's new ring stack at Westminster Cathedral

Kate Middleton accompanied senior members of the royal family at Westminster Cathedral to celebrate the life of the Duchess of Kent, who breathed her last on September 4 at 92.

The Princess of Wales’ engagement ring stack on Tuesday featured not only her famous 12-carat sapphire engagement ring but also a new diamond-and-sapphire eternity band, per The Glamour.

For a sombre yet elegant look, she wore a black dress by Catherine Walker. In addition to her new eternity ring, which is thought to be the Étincelle de Cartier wedding band, she wore a four-strand Japanese pearl choker. It was previously worn by both Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana.

Kate Middleton’s sapphire engagement ring

The Princess of Wales’ engagement ring has been in the royal family since 1981, as per People magazine. King Charles had proposed to Princess Diana with it.

In 2010, Prince William asked for Kate Middleton’s hand in marriage with the same sapphire engagement ring. “It's my mother's engagement ring, so I thought it was quite nice because obviously, she's not going to be around to share in any of the fun and excitement of all this,” the Prince of Wales said at the time.

The ring, which features a 12-carat sapphire center stone, was inspired by a sapphire-and-diamond brooch commissioned by Prince Albert in 1840 for his then-fiancée, Queen Victoria.

FAQs:

When did the Duchess of Kent die?

The Duchess of Kent passed away on September 4 at Kensington Palace, London.

Did Princess Diana wear Kate Middleton’s sapphire engagement ring?

Yes, the sapphire engagement ring previously belonged to Princess Diana.

Where was the Duchess of Kent’s funeral held?

The Duchess of Kent’s funeral was held at Westminster Cathedral.