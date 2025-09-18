Kate Middleton dazzles in golden gown and Lover's Knot Tiara: Fans call her ‘Diana 2.0’

Kate Middleton left her fans speechless after she attended the state dinner banquet with her husband, Prince William, wearing a stunning gold dress and the iconic Lover's Knot Tiara. Many remarked that she looked like a "modern-day Princess Diana." Kate Middleton wore a Phillipa Lepley gown with a lace overlay at the state banquet. (via REUTERS)

What did Kate Middleton wear?

The Princess of Wales chose a floor-length Phillipa Lepley gown for the state banquet. Atop the simple gown, she wore a gold overlay with a high neckline and long sleeves.

She paired her gown with a blue sash and medals on her lapel. She completed her look with the Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara, a piece of jewellery that originally belonged to Queen Mary. The royal also carried a pearl-encrusted clutch.

About Cambridge Lover's Knot Tiara:

It is no secret that this is Kate Middleton’s favourite tiara, which she wore on several occasions, including the recent state dinner. This piece was reportedly one of Princess Diana’s favourites.

It was created for Queen Mary in 1914 and passed on to Queen Elizabeth II. The tiara is encrusted with pearls and diamonds.

The royal couple:

The Kensington Royal X account shared a picture of the couple captured before the state dinner. The tweet's caption read, “Ready for The State Banquet.”

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “Diana 2.0 (it’s meant as a compliment),” along with a red heart emoticon. Another added, “She is so beautiful!” A third expressed, “She is breathtaking.” A fourth wrote, “So lovely, Their Royal Highnesses, Princess and Princess of Wales! By the way, the Lover's Knot is my favourite tiara. Reminds me so much of our beloved Diana, Princess of Wales. HRH The Princess of Wales looks just as beautiful, if not more, I dare say, when wearing it.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted the state banquet for US President Donald Trump and his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, in St George's Hall inside Windsor Castle.

Several political heavyweights and tech leaders, including Apple CEO Tim Cook, Press Baron Rupert Murdoch, Sir Keir Starmer's key adviser Morgan McSweeney, and the president's daughter, Tiffany Trump, were among the banquet guests.