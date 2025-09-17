Trumps meet the Royals: From Kate Middleton to Melania Trump, here's who wore what

Queen Camilla was at Windsor to welcome Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania on their second state visit. She, however, skipped the Duchess of Kent's burial because she was recuperating from severe sinusitis. For the grand meet, she donned a blue dress, a Philip Treacy hat, and a Fiona Clare coat. President Donald Trump salutes as he stands beside Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla with Melania Trump on the left as Britain's Kate and Prince William listen on the far left during the national anthem at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. AP/PTI(AP09_17_2025_000341A)(AP)

Jane Taylor's hat, feather broach, and maroon Emilia Wickstead dress were worn by Catherine, Princess of Wales. Melania Trump sported a purple hat and a form-fitting Dior outfit.

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, donned a hat, feather brooch, and maroon Emilia Wickstead dress, all of which were designed by Jane Taylor.

Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, left, receive President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Wednesday Sept. 17, 2025. (Aaron Chown/Pool Photo via AP)(AP)

On the other hand, Melania Trump wore a purple hat and a form-fitting Dior outfit. She also sported a Burberry trench coat—specifically a Kensington Heritage one—Christian Dior Empreinte leather riding boots, and Saint Laurent sunglasses.

Also Read: Trump brings ‘The Beast’ to UK: Here's why POTUS carries fridge full of his blood type inside bulletproof limousine

Britain's Queen Camilla and US First Lady Melania Trump travel in The Scottish State Coach during a horse-drawn procession towards Windsor Castle in Windsor, on September 17, 2025, during a second State Visit. US President Donald Trump arrived in Britain for an unprecedented second State Visit, with the UK government rolling out a royal red carpet welcome to win over the mercurial leader. (Photo by Jordan Pettitt / POOL / AFP)(AFP)

The last time Melania Trump visited the UK for Trump's first state visit, she left the White House wearing a Gucci shirtdress. This was undoubtedly a nod to London since her outfit included images of the Houses of Parliament and Big Ben.

Prince William and Kate welcome Melania, Trump

William and Kate waited at the bottom of the staircase to welcome Trump as he exited the plane.

The President gave the heir to the throne a loving touch on the right arm and shook hands with William. After then, Kate and Trump shook hands while conversing. The Waleses also welcomed Melania.

Before taking a carriage ride to Windsor Castle, Trump and Melania met the King and Queen outside the little-known Victoria House to begin the historic journey.

The choice to launch the main royal charm effort against the backdrop of Victoria House in the Royal Kitchen Gardens at Frogmore provides a personalized, family-focused welcome, particularly for the president. However, the welcome also includes the military showmanship that Trump is known to love, as well as pomp and pageantry.

Kate will join First Lady Melania Trump and Queen Camilla for an engagement in Windsor tomorrow, and it is anticipated that she will play a significant part during the US state visit later this week.