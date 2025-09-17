Trumps meet the Royals: From Kate Middleton to Melania Trump, here's who wore what
Queen Camilla welcomed Donald Trump and Melania during their state visit at Windsor, missing the Duchess of Kent's burial due to sinusitis.
Queen Camilla was at Windsor to welcome Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania on their second state visit. She, however, skipped the Duchess of Kent's burial because she was recuperating from severe sinusitis. For the grand meet, she donned a blue dress, a Philip Treacy hat, and a Fiona Clare coat.
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, donned a hat, feather brooch, and maroon Emilia Wickstead dress, all of which were designed by Jane Taylor.
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, donned a hat, feather brooch, and maroon Emilia Wickstead dress, all of which were designed by Jane Taylor.
On the other hand, Melania Trump wore a purple hat and a form-fitting Dior outfit. She also sported a Burberry trench coat—specifically a Kensington Heritage one—Christian Dior Empreinte leather riding boots, and Saint Laurent sunglasses.
The last time Melania Trump visited the UK for Trump's first state visit, she left the White House wearing a Gucci shirtdress. This was undoubtedly a nod to London since her outfit included images of the Houses of Parliament and Big Ben.
Prince William and Kate welcome Melania, Trump
William and Kate waited at the bottom of the staircase to welcome Trump as he exited the plane.
The President gave the heir to the throne a loving touch on the right arm and shook hands with William. After then, Kate and Trump shook hands while conversing. The Waleses also welcomed Melania.
Before taking a carriage ride to Windsor Castle, Trump and Melania met the King and Queen outside the little-known Victoria House to begin the historic journey.
The choice to launch the main royal charm effort against the backdrop of Victoria House in the Royal Kitchen Gardens at Frogmore provides a personalized, family-focused welcome, particularly for the president. However, the welcome also includes the military showmanship that Trump is known to love, as well as pomp and pageantry.
Kate will join First Lady Melania Trump and Queen Camilla for an engagement in Windsor tomorrow, and it is anticipated that she will play a significant part during the US state visit later this week.