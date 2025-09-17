Trump brings ‘The Beast’ to UK: Here's why POTUS carries fridge full of his blood type inside bulletproof limousine

Donald Trump keeps a fridge full of his blood type in his presidential limousine for a special purpose. His predecessors have actually performed the same action while seated in their own specially designed vehicles, all of which have been dubbed "The Beast." US President Donald Trump (C) sits in his car "The Beast"(AFP)

The £1.1 million beast is made to resemble an oversized Cadillac XT6 sedan and is only intended to defend Trump and his closest advisers from any kind of assault.

The Beast reportedly weighs close to 20,000 pounds, perhaps living up to its moniker.

During his 2009 inauguration, Barack Obama unveiled the vehicle's forerunner, which is capable of handling any emergency.

Also Read: ‘Traitor, hater, dictator’; Trump, Melania face wrath of protestors in UK before meeting King Charles, See photos

From medical supplies to blood: All about The Beast

With many medical equipment on board, including its own oxygen supply that can be fed into the airtight cabin in the event of an attack, the limousine would be prepared to handle any injuries Trump could get while traveling.

The Beast has a supply of blood with the President's blood type to assist in the event of an emergency or attack—like an assassination attempt on Trump when a bullet ruptured his ear during a rally last summer, LAD BIBLE reported.

The limousine itself may accommodate up to seven passengers, while the president's military physician and other key personnel often follow in one of three SUVs, referred to as the Control Car.

According to NBC, The Beast is capable of withstanding rocket-propelled grenades, and there are many additional medical supplies aboard as well.

Although the Secret Service has continuously refrained from disclosing all of the vehicle's characteristics, it is believed that the armored car is composed of steel, aluminum, and ceramic, each of which can handle a variety of attacks.

Window width is estimated to be five inches and multilayered, while wall thickness is estimated to be eight inches.

The Beast's spy-level technology

The vehicle has some awesome spy-level technology and is fully sealed to fend against biological attacks. It even has run-flat tires inside extra-large wheel wells so it can keep operating in any situation.

In addition to having a night vision system, the truck can shoot tear gas, throw off a smokescreen, or even spill oil to push oncoming cars into the gutter.

Trump may even send the required nuclear codes to launch an assault, if required and the door handles can reportedly electrocute unauthorized individuals if they attempt to enter.