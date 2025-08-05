Amid quashed divorce rumours, Michelle Obama's birthday wish for husband Barack Obama is 'everything'!

The week commenced yesterday with former President of the United States and near-unanimous crowd favourite, Barack Obama, turning 64. While wishes and tributes indeed did pour in from the world over, the one that inadvertently meant the most, was from his wife of 32 years and former United States first lady, Michelle Obama. Michelle Obama's birthday wish for Barack Obama is 'everything'!(Photos: Instagram)

Taking to her Instagram handle and posting a loved-up photo with the birthday boy, Michelle's caption read, "Happy birthday to my love, my best friend, my everything! @BarackObama, even after all these years, you’re still the coolest guy I know. 💕". Barack's response too came in promptly, carrying the same warm tone: "Love you, Miche! And thanks everybody for all the birthday wishes.", read his reaction.

It's worth noting that this comes in following weeks worth of the rumours of a divorce reportedly being on the cards, a rumour that was effectively shut down by the power couple in their own capacities. During an April appearance on Sophia Bush's podcast Work in Progress, she shared, "That's the thing that we, as women, I think we struggle with disappointing people, you know? So much so that this year people were — they couldn't even fathom that I was making a choice for myself, that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing...if it doesn't fit into the sort of stereotype of what people think we should do, then it gets labeled as something negative and horrible". Know that this explanation came after Michelle was spotted attending several events on a trot, solo.

The couple revisited the rumours with a good laugh on the IMO podcast, hosted by her brother, where in Michelle expressed, "There hasn't been one moment in our marriage where I thought about quittin' my man. And we've had some really hard times. We have had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures, and I have become a better person because of the man I'm married to".

Michelle and Barack will be coming up on 33 years of marriage this October.