What is Liver King's net worth? A look at the Raw Meat Influencer's earnings, assets and business

Social media influencer “Liver King”, whose real name is Brian Johnson, amassed millions of loyal followers via advocating for an extreme way of life that included avoiding modern conveniences that people have grown accustomed to and eating raw meat. Liver King's admirers lost faith in him after a leaked email showed that he was in fact spending about $11,000 a month on performance-enhancing drugs.(Netflix)

Brian Johnson's devotion to the “ancestral” lifestyle gained him a devoted following, many of whom claimed amazing health advantages as an outcome of adopting a more simple lifestyle. However, several of his fans lost faith in the star following his highly publicized drug controversy.

In numerous interviews, the influencer was questioned explicitly if he had taken steroids to get his toned body, but Johnson insisted that it was all the product of the vitamins and lifestyle he advocated.

The Liver King's drug scandal

Johnson's admirers lost faith in him after a leaked email showed that he was in fact spending about $11,000 a month on performance-enhancing drugs.

This week, a new documentary on Netflix examined Johnson's swift rise to social media popularity and the steroid scandal. Untold: The Liver King will be released on May 13. It chronicles the star's growth and fall, providing a peek into the true dynamics of the Johnson family.

In one scenario, his wife Barbara remembers how their kid broke his leg and how they were unaware of the need for painkillers. Another remarkable moment occurs when the whole family goes out to shoot and kill a bull together, then rushes to it barefoot and consumes it uncooked.

What is Liver King's net worth?

According to the Netflix documentary, the Liver King pursued a variety of business endeavors throughout his life before establishing his social media empire.

Liver King's estimated net worth is $310 million, as per reports.

In addition to creating video, he and his spouse have entered the cosmetics industry by co-owning Krowa Beauty, an animal-based beauty brand. In the future, he has also laid out plans to open a number of wellness resorts in an area reminiscent of a ranch.

He also promotes nutritional products from other companies online and works as a fitness and healthy living coach.