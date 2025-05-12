Edan Alexander released: Trump, Netanyahu react as ‘last living American hostage in Gaza’ freed from Hamas captivity

US President Donald Trump on Monday hailed the release of Edan Alexander, the last living American hostage in Gaza, by Hamas. Edan Alexander released: Israelis celebrate the release of American-Israeli hostage in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Monday, May 12, 2025. (Bloomberg)

Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote: “Edan Alexander, the last living American hostage, is being released. Congratulations to his wonderful parents, family, and friends!”

Without any ceremony, Hamas handed over Alexander to the Red Cross in Khan Younis. Later, he was offered to Israeli forces in Gaza.

He will be sent from the Strip to an army facility close to the border town of Re'im for a preliminary examination.

Benjamin Netanyahu calls Alexander's release ‘very emotional moment’

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office also welcomed Alexander's release.

In a statement, the Israeli government asserted that it is “committed to the return of all the hostages and the missing — both the living and the dead.”

“We will continue to work tirelessly until everyone is returned home to Israel.”

Meanwhile, Netanyahu's office released a video, in which the Israeli PM called it a "very emotional moment."

He claims the release was "achieved thanks to our military pressure and the diplomatic pressure applied by President Trump," referring to it as “a winning combination.”

Netanyahu further stated that had a conversation with Trump, who reiterated his support for Israel and pledged to "continue working closely" to accomplish the war's objectives, which include defeating Hamas and releasing all hostages.

In the video, Netanyahu states that “these goals go hand in hand.”

Media reports says that direct discussions between the US and Hamas led to Alexander's release, and Israel apparently was unaware of the agreement until it was finalized.

In the photo of his release, Alexander's can be seen folding his hands in front of him as three masked and armed Hamas terrorists and a Red Cross employee stand on either side of him.

Echoing Trump's sentiments, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee stated in a post on X that he hope Alexander's release "marks the beginning of the end to this terrible war," echoing US President Donald Trump.

Huckabee, however, blasted Hamas, saying the terrorist group “alone is responsible for the continued death and suffering.”

“We demand the immediate release of all remaining hostages,” he added.

