Mellon’s millions: Was Timothy Mellon the top Republican donor in 2024? Did he donate more than Elon Musk?

Timothy Mellon has been identified as the elusive billionaire philanthropist who contributed $130 million in order to help Trump administration pay US military salaries during the government shutdown. Timothy Mellon and Elon Musk

On Thursday, Donald Trump declared that his “patriotic friend” made a donation to support the nation and the military.

In a statement, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell acknowledged that the Department of War accepted the huge payment on Thursday to cover the salaries of service members.

The identity of the millionaire who donated the anonymous donation was a mystery until Saturday, when the New York Times disclosed it, citing two people with knowledge of the situation.

A look at Mellon’s millions

The 83-year-old Mellon has avoided the limelight despite coming from one of the wealthiest families in America.

In February, Forbes listed the Mellons as one of the nation's richest dynasties, with a $14.1 billion family fortune.

Mellon disputed that he "never have been, never will be, a billionaire," despite the outlet's estimate of his personal wealth being about $1 billion.

Mellon is descended from Irish immigrant Thomas Mellon, who arrived in America in 1818 and rose to prominence as a banking and real estate magnate.

Andrew, his grandfather, was a 20th-century venture financier who made early investments in businesses that later became Gulf Oil and Alcoa.

While Mellon has generally avoided political contributions, he has been a strong backer of Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the secretary of health and human services.

There are concerns about whether his latest contribution to the military will be used as he desired. Usually, the budget's distribution, including the funding for military personnel, requires approval from Congress. Defense Department laws require an ethical investigation for donations over $10,000.

Timothy Mellon an avid Trump supporter

According to the nonprofit research group Open Secrets, Mellon has maintained a low political profile but has turned into one of Trump's biggest donors, contributing over $165 million to his 2024presidential campaign.

After giving just $41.7 million to campaigns in 2022, he dramatically upped his spending on political contributions in 2024.

Mellon gave less than $1 million in previous years, $60.1 million in 2020, and $10.1 million in 2018.

One of his most recent contributions to politics was a $50 million donation to Make America Great Again Inc., a super PAC.

Mellon also backed RFK Jr., contributing millions to both his Children's Health Defense organization and his presidential campaign.

Did Timothy Mellon donate more to Republicans than Musk?

An indisputable reality of Elon Musk's very public split with President Trump is that the richest man in the world made a significantly larger contribution to Republicans than any other billionaire donor in 2024, Axios reported, citing Open Secrets.

After his six months in Washington left him with broken DOGE promises and his businesses in disarray, Musk has stated that he would reduce his political spending.

Musk gave Trump the lion's share of the approximately $295 million he donated to Republicans in the 2024 election.

Businessman Timothy Mellon and Miriam Adelson, the widow of casino tycoon Sheldon Adelson, who was Trump's largest supporter in 2020 with her late husband, were among the other major donors.