Timothy Mellon family: All we know about heir to Pittsburgh-based Mellon banking family and his grandfather

An unidentified private donor who sent $130 million to the government to assist pay US military during the federal shutdown, which is currently in its fourth week, is a reclusive millionaire, anti-tax activist, and significant financial supporter of Donald Trump. Timothy Mellon once said he believed Trump had fulfilled his campaign promises.

According to the NY Times report on Saturday, which cited two unidentified sources acquainted with the arrangement, the donor is Timothy Mellon, the heir to the gilded age industrialist and former Treasury Secretary Andrew Mellon.

Trump and Pentagon's statement

Earlier, Trump who hailed the donor as a “friend”, “great American” and “patriot”, refused to identify him, saying that “He doesn’t want publicity”.

“He prefers that his name not be mentioned, which is pretty unusual in the world I come from, and in the world of politics, you want your name mentioned,” Trump said while revealing the secret, legally contentious donation on Thursday. The disclosure comes amid mounting concerns about the possible financial strain due to continuing federal shutdown.

The donation was approved under the "general gift acceptance authority," the Pentagon informed the Times.

In a statement, Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell stated, “The donation was made on the condition that it be used to offset the cost of service members' salaries and benefits.”

Timothy Mellon: A republican supporter

According to campaign finance watchdog OpenSecrets, Mellon, 80, was the largest contributor to outside spending organizations last year, having contributed more than $165 million to support Trump, Robert F. Kennedy, and other Republican candidates during the 2024 presidential elections cycle.

Documents from the Federal Election Commission reveal that this includes $125 million to Trump's ally, the Super PAC Make America Great Again Inc. Additionally, Kennedy's anti-vaccine organization, Children's Health Defense, has received funding from Mellon.

A relatively recent player in campaign finance, Mellon is a former railroad magnet who primarily resides in Wyoming. He donated just $32,000 when Trump contested for office in 2016. This increased to $10 million in 2016 and $60 million in 2020 as the recluse stated in a rare interview with Bloomberg that he believed Trump had fulfilled his campaign promises.

“He’s done the things he promised to, or tried to do the things he’s promised to…in trade and righting the balance between our country and the rest of the world, especially China,” he said.

Mellon gave $53 million to Texas Governor Greg Abbott's fund in 2021 to construct a wall along the state's border with Mexico, as per Texas Tribune.

Timothy Mellon: Grandson of Andrew Mellon and heir to Pittsburgh-based Mellon banking family

Mellon, a reclusive billionaire and the grandson of Andrew Mellon, has previously voiced strong opinions against federal entitlement systems, which he referred to as "slavery redux."

Mellon's riches and anti-tax views can be linked to his grandfather, who amassed wealth through banking and startup investments before holding the position of treasury secretary from 1921 to 1932.

The Mellon family had a significant political influence in America approximately a century ago. Mellon's grandfather served as Treasury Secretary from 1921 to 1932. He slashed taxes for the wealthiest Americans in that capacity and launched a successful initiative to eliminate estate taxes so that he could pass his wealth on to his descendants. The elder Mellon built his wealth through banking, industrials, and early-stage company investments before entering the public sector.

Forbes estimated the Mellon family's aggregate net worth in 2024 was around $14 billion, making them one of the richest families in the nation. According to reports, Timothy Mellon's personal wealth ranges from $700 million to $4 billion.