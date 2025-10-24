'Is Ted Nivison alive?': YouTuber's old joke resurfaces; fans speculate about health

Ted Nivision's old joke has resurfaced and hundreds of fans are speculating about the YouTuber's health. “Is Ted Nivision alive?" one person asked. Ted Nivison and Jschlatt, with Charlie Slimecicle, hosted the popular podcast Chuckle Sandwich.(X@TedNivison)

Another person on X said, “i miss you ted nivison, but you’re in a better place now.” Another added, “rest in peace ted nivison,” while a third said “we all miss you ted nivison…fly high king.” Still another asked, “Is ted nivison alive or did he die today."

Many began asking the question again after Jschlatt posted about his apparent demise. “Rest in peace, Ted. You were a damn good friend and an even better podcast host. Such a shame you had to die today,” he wrote on X.

Some also expressed worries about the content creator's health. A person said, “can someone check in on ted nivison please im worried.” Notably, there is no report to suggest Nivison has died. He appears to be alive and well. HT.com could not verify the claims made in the X posts.

Why people think Ted Nivison is dead? Old joke explained

There was an earlier apparent prediction that Ted Nivison would die on October 23, 2025. However, this was more rooted in a recurring joke than any fact.

It all began from a satirical tee-shirt which was designed for a 2022 collaboration with Jschlatt and Charlie Slimecicle, who hosted the popular podcast Chuckle Sandwich with Nivison. After the tee gained popularity there, it re-emerged on social media around 2025. Nivison himself got in on the joke, having written at the start of October “I have a feeling that this is going to be my month.”

The joke has been perpetrated on forums like Reddit as well, where it was posted one year back – “One year until we say goodbye to our good friend, Theodore Nivison,” a post on a Reddit forum read, sharing a picture of the tee where the apparent prediction was made.

Nivison is alive and well, as per available information. Grok fact-checked the narrative of his death going around on X. "Ted Nivison is alive and well—Schlatt's post is part of a long-running joke from 2022 where he "predicted" Ted's death on Oct 23, 2025. It's sparked memes and fake tributes, but no actual harm came to him. Check his account TedNivison for updates!," the AI chatbot wrote.