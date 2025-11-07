‘8 jets shot down, but…’: Trump adds fresh twist to his India-Pakistan conflict claims

US President Donald Trump continues to pat his back for stopping wars using tariffs as a deterrent. In a fresh reiteration of his claim that he stopped India and Pakistan from going into a full-fledged war in May, Trump said that the two countries shot down eight planes as he added another detail to it. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that his intervention stopped India and Pakistan from going into a full-fledged war in May this year. (Bloomberg)

“India and Pakistan, eight planes were shot down. It was seven but now it is eight because the one that was sort of shot down is now abandoned,” Trump said while talking to reporters at the White House, adding that he ended five or six wars, out of eight, because of tariffs.

“If you look at India and Pakistan, they were about to fight, two nuclear nations. Eight planes were shot down. And I said, 'If you guys are going to fight, I am going to put tariffs on you.' They were not happy, and within 24 hours, I settled the war. Without tariffs, I wouldn't have been able to do that,” Trump said.

Trump's claim of ending India-Pakistan war

Trump has been claiming repeatedly that his intervention stopped the two nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours from going into a war in May this year, though India continues to rule out any third-party intervention in the truce.

In May, India and Pakistan were engaged in days of escalations after India raided alleged terror bases across the border in Operation Sindoor following the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. Trump claims that the conversation for truce with India and Pakistan happened on May 9 and a day later the two announced a ceasefire.

On Wednesday also, Trump was speaking at an event in Miami, Florida where he said his threats of cutting trade is what made New Delhi and Islamabad stop fighting.

“You know, I was in the midst of a trade deal with both of them (India and Pakistan), and then I read on the front page of a certain newspaper... I heard they were going to war," PTI news agency quoted Trump as saying, adding that a total of eight planes had been shot down during the military conflict.

At the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in South Korea last week, Trump again claimed that he "threatened India and Pakistan with tariffs" to prevent a potential nuclear war.

India rejects Trump's claim

However, India has firmly rejected Trump's version of events. The MEA stated that the ceasefire between India and Pakistan was achieved through established military communication channels between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both sides.

"India's position remains unchanged, all issues with Pakistan are to be resolved bilaterally, without any third-party involvement," the ministry reiterated.