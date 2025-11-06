'Tariffs did that': Trump repeats rejected India-Pakistan ceasefire claim, now adds new details

US President Donald Trump has once again reiterated his claim that India and Pakistan came to a truce after his intervention. Speaking at an event in Miami, Florida on Wednesday, the Republican leader said his threats of cutting trade is what made New Delhi and Islamabad stop fighting. Adding he has solved eight wars in the nine months he has been in office, Trump emphasised the alleged key role he played to bring the ceasefire. (AP)

“You know, I was in the midst of a trade deal with both of them (India and Pakistan), and then I read on the front page of a certain newspaper... I heard they were going to war," PTI news agency quoted Trump as saying, adding that a total of eight planes had been shot down during the military conflict. His previous claim stood at seven.

“I said, this is war, and they are going at it. And they are two nuclear nations. I said, ‘I'm not going to make any trade deals with you guys unless you agree to peace," Trump said, adding that his statement took both India and Pakistan by shock.

"The two nations said 'No way. This has nothing to do...’ I said, ‘It has everything to do. You are nuclear powers. I'm not trading with you. We're not making any deals with you if you're at war with each other'."

As per the claim made by Trump, this conversation with India and Pakistan took play on May 9. On May 10, 2025, both India and Pakistan announced they had come to a ceasefire understanding and would stop all fighting.

"A day later, I get a call saying, 'We made peace'. They stopped. I said, 'Thank you. Let's do trade'. Isn't that great? Tariffs did that… Without tariffs, that would have never happened," Trump said amid applause.

Trump's tariffs on India, Pak While Pakistan sees a tariff of 19 percent, India has bared the brunt of the targeting.

In Trump's tariff announcement, India was slapped with a 25 percent tariff as a response for having "the highest tariffs on US goods." However, as Trump eyes to end the Ukraine war, the US president announced an additional 25 percent tariff on India.

This extra levy, which took the tariffs on India to 50 percent, came as a penalty for New Delhi's purchase of Russian oil and its participation in the BRICS bloc, which, as per Trump, is allowing anti-American policies to take shape.

India denies US involvement in truce Time and again, India has rejected the claim that Trump was responsible for the ceasefire. During the G7 Summit in Canada earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi rejected Trump's claim.

PM Modi told "President Trump clearly that during this period, there was no talk at any stage on subjects like India-U.S. trade deal or US mediation between India and Pakistan,” said Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said in a press statement.

India and Pakistan's military conflict escalated after New Delhi launched a tri-service strike called ‘Operation Sindoor’. Sindoor targeted various terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

This Indian military operation came after 26 tourists were killed in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam earlier this year in April.