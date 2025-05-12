India-Pakistan DGMO meeting takes place over ceasefire ‘understanding’

The Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan held talks on Monday over the ceasefire understanding reached on May 10 after four days of intense exchange of fire. A Border Security Force (BSF) soldier stands guard near India-Pakistan border check post, near Amritsar, Sunday, May 11, 2025. (PTI)

According to news agency PTI, the two DGMOs are learnt to have deliberated on various aspects of the understanding reached between the two sides on May 10 on stopping military actions and firings. Follow India-Pakistan news live updates here

The India-Pakistan DGMO meeting took place over the hotline were previously scheduled at 12 noon. However, the DGMO talks started at around 5 pm.

The outcome of the talks was not immediately known.

The DGMO, or Director General of Military Operations, is a high-ranking army officer in charge of military planning and border operations.

In India, this position is usually held by a Lieutenant General. The current Indian DGMO is Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, while Pakistan’s DGMO is Major General Kashif Abdullah.

India-Pakistan ceasefire

After over three days of intense exchange of fire, India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an ‘understanding’ to immediately stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea. The ceasefire, which was first announced by US President Donald Trump on Saturday, was violated by Pakistan hours later with drones being intercepted over parts of Jammu, Srinagar, Punjab and Rajasthan.

The military confrontation erupted after Islamabad launched drones and missiles towards the Indian territory, responding to the Operation Sindoor military strikes carried out by New Delhi on nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7.

Operation Sindoor was launched in retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which terrorists found to have links with Pakistan killed 26 civilians.

The "full and immediate" ceasefire between India and Pakistan was first announced on Saturday by US President Donald Trump, claiming that it was a result of the US-mediated talks.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio termed it a US-brokered ceasefire while commending Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif on “their wisdom, prudence, and statesmanship in choosing the path of peace.”

"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE," the US president announced in a post on Truth Social.

Later, foreign secretary Vikram Misri announced that the ceasefire had kicked in from 5 pm on Saturday.

Indian military, at a press briefing on the India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement, had said that while forces will be adhering to the understanding that has been reached, they “remain fully prepared and ever vigilant and committed to defending the sovereignty and integrity of the motherland.”