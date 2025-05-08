'Keep in mind, Pahalgam attack is original escalation': India's message to Pakistan

Menu Explore
ByHT News Desk
May 08, 2025 06:10 PM IST

“The first point you have to keep in mind is that the Pahalgam attack is the original escalation, and answer to that Indian armed forces has given,” India said.

Foreign Secretary of India Vikram Misri, at a press briefing on Thursday, addressed the “mention of escalation” by Pakistan and said that the original escalation was the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed by terrorists found to have links with the neighbouring country.

26 people, mostly Hindus, were killed by terrorists in the Pahalgam attack.(PTI)

“Lot of disinformation directed at us from across the border... a few things that i would like you to keep in mind... first of all there is mention on all sites of escalation... the first point you have to keep in mind is that the Pahalgam attack is the original escalation, and answer to that Indian armed forces has given through its actions,” Vikram Misri said. 

The remarks came a day after India successfully conducted ‘Operation Sindoor’ and avenged the barbaric terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22.

Under Operation Sindoor, which lasted from 1.04am to 1.30am, Indian armed forces struck as many as nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the early hours of Wednesday.

Several Opposition parties have lauded the operation, terming it “necessary”. The sentiment was shared by the families of those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam attack.

