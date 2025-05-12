India Pakistan news live updates: DGMO-level talk at 12 noon today, says Lt Gen Ghai

India Pakistan news live updates: DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, Air Marshal AK Bharti, Vice Admiral AN Pramod and Major General SS Sharda during the press conference on Operation Sindoor.

The Armed Forces on Sunday held a comprehensive press briefing on India's ongoing Operation Sindoor and informed the country that over 100 terrorists, including high-value targets such as Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudasir Ahmed, were eliminated during the military operation. During the briefing, the DGMO also revealed that around 35 to 40 Pakistani Army personnel were killed in artillery and small arms fire exchanges along the Line of Control between May 7 and 10....Read More

Lieutenant General Rajeev Ghai (Director General Military Operations), Vice Admiral A N Pramod (Director General Naval Operations), and Air Marshal A K Bharti (Director General Air Operations) jointly announced the results of "Operation Sindoor."

They also confirmed that the Indian strikes destroyed 11 air bases inside Pakistan and inflicted significant damage on their military capabilities.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Rajeev Ghai, Director General Military Operations, said that a DGMO-level talk with Pakistan will be held on Monday at 12 noon.

On Saturday, hours after India and Pakistan agreed upon ceasing all hostilities across land, air, and sea on Saturday, Pakistan carried out multiple ceasefire violations. Drones were sighted in several areas of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday night, followed by the sound of explosions.

Reacting to the ceasefire violations, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri asked Pakistan to deal with the situation with “seriousness” and “responsibility”.

Operation Sindoor live: Top updates