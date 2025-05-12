India Pakistan news live updates: DGMO-level talk at 12 noon today, says Lt Gen Ghai
India Pakistan news live updates: In the briefing, the DGMO also revealed that around 35 to 40 Pakistani Army personnel were killed during Operation Sindoor.
The Armed Forces on Sunday held a comprehensive press briefing on India's ongoing Operation Sindoor and informed the country that over 100 terrorists, including high-value targets such as Yusuf Azhar, Abdul Malik Rauf and Mudasir Ahmed, were eliminated during the military operation. During the briefing, the DGMO also revealed that around 35 to 40 Pakistani Army personnel were killed in artillery and small arms fire exchanges along the Line of Control between May 7 and 10....Read More
Lieutenant General Rajeev Ghai (Director General Military Operations), Vice Admiral A N Pramod (Director General Naval Operations), and Air Marshal A K Bharti (Director General Air Operations) jointly announced the results of "Operation Sindoor."
They also confirmed that the Indian strikes destroyed 11 air bases inside Pakistan and inflicted significant damage on their military capabilities.
Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Rajeev Ghai, Director General Military Operations, said that a DGMO-level talk with Pakistan will be held on Monday at 12 noon.
On Saturday, hours after India and Pakistan agreed upon ceasing all hostilities across land, air, and sea on Saturday, Pakistan carried out multiple ceasefire violations. Drones were sighted in several areas of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday night, followed by the sound of explosions.
Reacting to the ceasefire violations, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri asked Pakistan to deal with the situation with “seriousness” and “responsibility”.
- India on Sunday said that Operation Sindoor is ongoing, marking a new approach in India’s response to cross-border terrorism.
- Any talks with Pakistan will be exclusively through the DGMOS, with no other issues up for discussion.
- Lieutenant General Rajeev Ghai, Director General Military Operations, said that a DGMO-level talk with Pakistan will be held on Monday at 12 noon.
- India also released the names of Pakistani officials present at the funeral of LeT terrorist Abdul Rauf, who was killed in Operation Sindoor.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting with defence minister Rajnath Singh, external affairs minister S Jaishankar and tri-services chiefs at his residence in New Delhi on Sunday.
- After attending the meeting, Rajnath Singh virtually inaugurated the BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility in Lucknow.
- Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif vouched for a "path of peaceful negotiations" to solve the longstanding issues, such as the sharing of water resources, and the Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan.
India Pakistan news live updates: Armed Forces confirm destruction of 11 Pak air bases
In a joint press joint press briefing on Sunday, Indian Armed Forces revealed major outcomes of India's Operation Sindoor, launched in the aftermath of the horrific Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 that claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians.
Lieutenant General Rajeev Ghai (Director General Military Operations), Vice Admiral A N Pramod (Director General Naval Operations), and Air Marshal A K Bharti (Director General Air Operations) jointly announced the results of "Operation Sindoor" -- a cross-border counter-terror operation aimed at neutralising terror infrastructure inside Pakistan.
India Pakistan news live updates: ‘Army, PM Modi giving befitting reply to Pak,’ says Eknath Shinde
Amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Armed Forces (IAF) are giving a befitting response to Pakistan.
Shinde said this after performing aarti at the ceremony of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue in Rajkot along with Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.
India Pakistan news live updates: Pakistan says no Indian pilot in its custody
Addressing a press conference along with officials of the air force and navy, Pakistan Army spokesman Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said no Indian pilot was in the custody of Pakistan, and all such reports were based on “fake social media reports”.
He claimed that the military’s response has been “precise, proportionate and still remarkably restrained”.
India Pakistan news live updates: India responded in ‘quick and calibrated manner’, says armed forces
Director General of Air Operations, IAF, Air Marshal AK Bharti, during a media briefing, said that the Indian armed forces responded in a "quick and calibrated" manner after Indian military installations and civilian areas were targeted following the early May 7 strike on nine terror camps.
India Pakistan news live updates: Objectives of decimating terror camps achieved, says IAF
Air Marshal AK Bharti on Sunday, while addressing the press briefing on Operation Sindoor, said whatever methods and means the Indian armed forces chose during the operation had the "desired effect" on enemy targets, the objective of "decimating terror camps" was achieved and "all our pilots are back home".
India Pakistan news live updates: Confidential manual guided India’s top officials during conflict with Islamabad
A blue-coloured, limited-edition government manual of over 200 pages, which is not in the public domain, has served as a go-to handbook for key bureaucrats across the country during the past week, as it outlined the response and functions of various arms of government during an armed conflict. READ MORE
India Pakistan news live updates: PM Modi chaired key meet ahead of DGMO talks today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a meeting of key ministers and top defence officials to review the security situation, a day after India and Pakistan agreed to stop all hostilities on land, water and air, bringing to an end four days of fierce fighting.
India Pakistan news live updates: DGMOs' level talk at 12 noon today, says Lt Gen Ghai
Lieutenant General Rajeev Ghai, Director General Military Operations, said that a DGMO-level talk with Pakistan will be held on Monday at 12 noon.