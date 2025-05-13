Air India announces flight cancellations at these locations today: Check here

Tata Group-owned Air India announced the cancellation of two-way flight operations from select locations today, May 13, Tuesday. The move follows a similar announcement from IndiGo. Air India's announcement follows a similar move by low-cost carrier IndiGo.(REUTERS file)

In an early morning post on X, Air India announced the cancellation of flights from Jammu, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot.

“In view of the latest developments and keeping your safety in mind, flights to and from Jammu, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot are cancelled for Tuesday, 13th May,” Air India's post read.

“We are monitoring the situation and will keep you updated. For more information, please call our Contact Centre on 011-69329333 / 011-69329999 or visit our website http://airindia.com,” the announcement added.

IndiGo's announcement

Earlier, low-cost carrier IndiGo announced the cancellation of its flight operations to and from Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar, and Rajkot airports for Tuesday, May 13, citing “latest developments.”

“We understand how this may disrupt your travel plans, and regret the inconvenience caused. Our teams are actively monitoring the situation and will promptly keep you informed of further updates. Before heading to the airport, please check your flight status on our website or app. If you need assistance, we're just a message or call away. and forever ready to help,” the statement added.

On Monday, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) announced the reopening of 32 airports across northern and western India for civil flight operations, three days after their temporary closure was extended until Thursday next (May 15) amid the India-Pakistan conflict.

Brief drone sightings

Shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Monday about India's Operation Sindoor against terrorists based in Pakistan, 10 to 12 drones were intercepted in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba.

Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal stated that one surveillance drone was brought down by the Armed forces at around 9.20 pm.

Hours after, the Indian Army, in a statement, said, “No enemy drones are being reported at present. The situation is calm and under full control.”

Sources told news agency ANI that both India and Pakistan are adhering to the mutual commitment to ceasefire arrived at the level of DGMO talks on Monday.

“Following the news of talks between the Director Generals of Military Operations, both sides are adhering to the mutual commitment that we must not fire a single shot or initiate any aggressive and inimical action against each other,” ANI quoted sources as saying.