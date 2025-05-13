India Pakistan news LIVE: Ceasefire prevails overnight across J&K, border towns
India Pakistan news LIVE: With the prevailing ceasefire, all schools and colleges in the non-border districts of Jammu and Kashmir are set to reopen on Tuesday after having remained shut for nearly a week.
India Pakistan news LIVE: Ceasefire prevailed overnight across Jammu and Kashmir and other border towns in states including, Punjab and Rajasthan. This came just hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday night, in a bold and clear message to Pakistan, said that India has merely paused its retaliation against terrorist and military bases of Islamabad and not ended it. He roared that with Operation Sindoor, the terrorist know the price of removing women's 'sindoor'....Read More
PM Modi also gave a clear and loud warning to Pakistan that India will not tolerate any 'nuclear blackmail', adding that operations against Islamabad have been kept in abeyance and the future will depend on their behavior.
However, shortly after his address, 10 to 12 drones were intercepted in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba. The Hoshiarpur administration in Punjab also said that explosions were heard.
Meanwhile, the directors general of military operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan spoke to each other over the hotline at around 5 pm on Monday, for about 30 minutes. They discussed the upholding of the understanding reached on May 10, to stop all military actions against each other.
They discussed continuing the commitment that both sides "must not fire a single shot" or initiate any aggressive or inimical action against each other, the army said.
India and Pakistan on Saturday, May 10, had arrived at an understanding to put an immediate stoppage to all military actions against each other across land, air, and sea. This truce came after four days of intense cross-border fighting which followed India's Operation Sindoor against terror infrastructure in Pakistan.
Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 to strike down targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as a response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, most civilians.
Operation Sindoor | Key Points
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the Pahalgam terror attack as the most 'barbaric face of terrorism' and expressed the deep pain it brought for him. He noted how the nation stood united against terrorism in one voice and that the Centre gave full freedom to the armed forces to finish off terrorists.
- PM Modi gave a big warning to Pakistan, saying that India will "test every step of the country (Pakistan) to see what role it has adopted".
- Top officials at a briefing on Monday said that the Indian military's resilient, multi-tiered air defence (AD) network thwarted multiple waves of Pakistani attacks on several locations from May 7 to 10, and minimised damage to military and civilian infrastructure.
- The DGMOs of both India and Pakistan spoke to each other on Monday evening and discussed the commitment to remain firm on the understanding reached on May 10, to stop all military actions against each other.
- India on Monday rebutted US President Donald Trump's claim that he used trade to stop a conflict between the two countries with "lots of nuclear weapons" and said that 'trade' did not figure at all in recent discussions between top American and Indian leaders on the crisis with Pakistan.
India Pakistan news LIVE: Air India announces flight cancellations for today | Check list
Tata Group-owned Air India announced the cancellation of two-way flight operations from select locations today, May 13, Tuesday. The move follows a similar announcement from IndiGo.
In an early morning post on X, Air India announced the cancellation of flights from Jammu, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot.
“In view of the latest developments and keeping your safety in mind, flights to and from Jammu, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot are cancelled for Tuesday, 13th May,” Air India's post read.
“We are monitoring the situation and will keep you updated. For more information, please call our Contact Centre on 011-69329333 / 011-69329999 or visit our website http://airindia.com,” the announcement added.
India Pakistan news LIVE: Must not fire a single shot, says Indian Army on key ceasefire condition
The directors general of military operations of India (Lt General Rajiv Ghai) and Pakistan spoke to each other over the hotline around 5 pm on Monday and discussed upholding the understanding reached two days ago to stop all military actions against each other.
They spoke for around 30 minutes in the evening, said people aware of developments.
They discussed that both sides “must not fire a single shot” or initiate any aggressive or inimical action against each other, the army said on Monday.
“It was also agreed that both sides consider immediate measures to ensure troop reduction from the borders and forward areas,” the army said in a statement.
India Pakistan news LIVE: Robust air defence foiled Pakistan attacks, says Air Marshal AK Bharti
Top officials at a special briefing on Operation Sindoor on Monday said that the Indian military's resilient, multi-tiered air defence (AD) network thwarted multiple waves of Pakistani attacks on scores of locations from May 7-10, and minimised damage to military infrastructure and civilian areas.
India’s military bases and systems are fully operational, and ready to undertake any mission, the officials said.
“Putting together and operationalisation of this potent AD environment has been possible over the last decade due to unwavering budgetary and policy support provided by government in acquiring state-of-the art equipment and weapon systems,” said Air Marshal AK Bharti, director general air operations.
India Pakistan news LIVE: Trade didn't figure at all, India rebuts Trump's claim on Indo-Pak truce
Trade didn’t figure at all in recent discussions between top US and Indian leaders on the India-Pakistan crisis, people familiar with the matter said on Monday, rebutting US President Donald Trump’s claim that he used trade to stop a conflict between two countries with “lots of nuclear weapons”.
Trump made the claim while addressing the media at the White House, where he reiterated his earlier contention that his administration helped “broker a full and immediate ceasefire” between India and Pakistan.
India Pakistan news LIVE: Trump says US prevented 'bad nuclear war' between Delhi, Islamabad
US President Donald Trump on Monday claimed credit for helping broker a “full and immediate” ceasefire between India and Pakistan, describing it as a historic step toward ending a “dangerous conflict” between two nuclear-armed nations.
“Let me say a few words about the historic events that took place over the last few days. On Saturday, my administration helped broker a full and immediate ceasefire. I think a permanent one between India and Pakistan, ending a dangerous conflict of two nations the countries having a lot of nuclear weapons.”
Trump said the US used trade leverage to ease tensions between India and Pakistan, claiming his approach prompted both sides to step back.
India Pakistan news LIVE: PM Modi gives big message to Pak, says 'we have only paused retaliation'
In a big message to Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that India has only paused retaliation against the terrorist and military bases of Islamabad and has not ended it, adding that the ceasefire was first requested by the neighbor nation.
He lauded the armed forces over Operation Sindoor and said every terrorist now knows what is the result of wiping off the vermilion from the forehead of our sisters and daughters.
"When Pakistan urged and ensured that they would not act, then India also thought about it ... I will repeat ... we have only so far paused our retaliatory action against the terrorist and military bases of Pakistan... in the coming days, we will test every step of Pakistan to see what role it has adopted,” PM Modi said.
India Pakistan news LIVE: PM Modi warns Pak, says 'will not tolerate nuclear blackmail'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India will not tolerate any ‘nuclear blackmail’, adding that operations against Pakistan have only been kept in abeyance and the future will depend on their behaviour.
In his first address to the nation after Operation Sindoor, Modi said that while Pakistan pleaded with India to stop the military offensive, New Delhi considered it only after they promised to stop their misadventure.
"India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. We have only kept in abeyance our operations against Pakistan, the future will depend on their behaviour. Operation Sindoor is now India's new policy against terrorism, a new line has been drawn," he said.
India Pakistan news LIVE: Terror and talks cannot exist, says PM Modi
In a strong message to Pakistan on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that terror and talks cannot coexist, terror and trade cannot go hand in hand, and water and blood can never flow together.
“Terror and talks cannot coexist. Terror and trade cannot go hand in hand. Water and blood can never flow together,” said Modi in his address to the nation.
He said that the Pakistani Army and the government of Pakistan, by continuing to nurture terrorism, will one day lead to Pakistan's own destruction.
India Pakistan news LIVE: PM Modi says every terrorist knows price of removing women's 'Sindoor'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised Operation Sindoor, stating that it is not just a name but a reflection of the nation's countless emotions.
The operation embodies India's unwavering commitment to justice, highlighting how Pakistan, after slumping into gloom following the attack on terror camps, he added.
“The terrorists removed the 'sindoor' of our sisters. That's why India annihilated the terror headquarters. More than 100 dreaded terrorists were slaughtered in an Indian attack. Terrorists who were openly conspiring against India were openly roaming in Pakistan, but India slaughtered them in just one go. India's actions were a huge setback for Pakistan,” PM Modi said in his address to the nation.
India Pakistan news LIVE: Pahalgam attack huge pain on personal level, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Pahalgam terror attack prompted the whole nation to stand against terrorism in one voice, as it was a huge pain on a personal level.
In his address to the nation after the ceasefire ‘understanding’ with Pakistan, PM Modi slammed the neighboring country for cross-border terrorism. He pointed out that the terrorists who killed 26 people in Pahalgam on April 22 asked about the religion before shooting.
"On a personal level, the pain was huge. This terror attack prompted the whole nation, every citizen, every community, and every political party to stand up against terrorism in one voice. We gave full freedom to the armed forces to finish off the terrorists," PM Modi said in his address to the nation.