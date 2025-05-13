India Pakistan news LIVE: Ceasefire prevails overnight across J&K, border towns

India Pakistan news LIVE: While ceasefire remained intact across Jammu and Kashmir and border towns, the Indian armed forces continued to keep strict vigil.

India Pakistan news LIVE: Ceasefire prevailed overnight across Jammu and Kashmir and other border towns in states including, Punjab and Rajasthan. This came just hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday night, in a bold and clear message to Pakistan, said that India has merely paused its retaliation against terrorist and military bases of Islamabad and not ended it. He roared that with Operation Sindoor, the terrorist know the price of removing women's 'sindoor'....Read More

PM Modi also gave a clear and loud warning to Pakistan that India will not tolerate any 'nuclear blackmail', adding that operations against Islamabad have been kept in abeyance and the future will depend on their behavior.

However, shortly after his address, 10 to 12 drones were intercepted in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba. The Hoshiarpur administration in Punjab also said that explosions were heard.

Meanwhile, the directors general of military operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan spoke to each other over the hotline at around 5 pm on Monday, for about 30 minutes. They discussed the upholding of the understanding reached on May 10, to stop all military actions against each other.

They discussed continuing the commitment that both sides "must not fire a single shot" or initiate any aggressive or inimical action against each other, the army said.

India and Pakistan on Saturday, May 10, had arrived at an understanding to put an immediate stoppage to all military actions against each other across land, air, and sea. This truce came after four days of intense cross-border fighting which followed India's Operation Sindoor against terror infrastructure in Pakistan.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 to strike down targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as a response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people, most civilians.

Operation Sindoor | Key Points