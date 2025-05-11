China, ‘social media users’ get special mention in Shehbaz Sharif address

Amid ceasefire violations by Pakistan across Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addressed the nation on Saturday, extending gratitude to global leaders and nations for their support during heightened tensions with India. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (AFP)

During his speech, Sharif thanked US President Donald Trump, the Saudi Crown Prince, the Emir of Qatar, and the President and people of Türkiye for their "constant support." He also acknowledged “social media users” in Pakistan, despite India's continued efforts to debunk misinformation spreading from Pakistani handles.

Sharif's special mention for China

Giving particular importance to China, Sharif made a special mention of Pakistan’s longstanding ally. He said, "I have to mention them," adding, "From the bottom of my heart, I want to say a big thanks to them." He described China as a "very dear, very trustworthy and very dear friend." He also expressed gratitude to the Chinese people, "who have always ... been there when Pakistan needed them." Emphasising optimism for the future, Sharif expressed confidence that water sharing, Kashmir, and other contentious issues would be resolved.

Earlier in the day China’s foreign minister Wang Yi on Saturday said that his country would continue to stand by Pakistan in upholding its “sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national independence”. The Chinese foreign minister made these comments during a telephonic conversation with deputy Prime Minister and foreign minister Ishaq Dar, according to a statement by the Foreign Office. During the conversation, Dar briefed Wang Yi on the evolving regional situation.

Sharif's remarks came as explosions and drone sightings continued in multiple Indian states. At a late-night media briefing, foreign secretary Vikram Misri condemned Pakistan's violations of the newly agreed truce. He urged Islamabad to act with "seriousness and responsibility" and said the Indian armed forces had been instructed to respond firmly to any future breaches.

The ceasefire agreement, initially revealed by US President Trump in a social media post claiming US mediation, was later clarified by Indian government sources. They emphasised that the deal was a direct result of bilateral talks between Indian and Pakistani military officials, with "no preconditions, no postconditions, and no links to other issues."

Earlier in the evening, Misri had announced that both sides agreed to halt all military actions across land, sea, and air, effective immediately following a phone conversation between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs).