India-Pak ceasefire: What is Indian Army's DGMO post? Role explained

After nearly a week-long standoff at borders, India and Pakistan agreed to stop all military actions—on land, air, and sea—starting Saturday evening, said foreign secretary Vikram Misri. DGMO Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai (Facebook/@Indianarmy.adgpi)

This decision was made during a phone call between one of the top military officials from both sides, known as the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs).

The Pakistani DGMO contacted the Indian DGMO at 3:35 PM IST, and both agreed to begin the ceasefire from 5:00 PM the same day. However, Pakistan violated the agreement just a few hours later.

India's DGMO and his Pakistan counterpart are scheduled to hold another round of talks on May 12 at noon.

Who are India and Pakistan’s DGMOs

The DGMO, or Director General of Military Operations, is a high-ranking army officer in charge of military planning and border operations.

In India, this position is usually held by a Lieutenant General. The current Indian DGMO is Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, while Pakistan’s DGMO is Major General Kashif Abdullah.

Role of DGMOs in India

The officer remains in direct contact with counterparts in other countries to manage and de-escalate potential conflicts, as seen in the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions following the April 22 Pahalgam attack, according to a report in The Mint.

A DGMO is responsible for planning and overseeing military operations, including combat missions and counter-terrorism efforts. Ensuring that the armed forces remain prepared for any kind of operation is a key part of the job.

The officer coordinates closely with other branches of the military and various government ministries to ensure smooth functioning.

A crucial part of the role involves conducting weekly communication with the Pakistani DGMO through a dedicated hotline, which helps manage tensions at the border, especially during the time of escalation.

DGMO also keeps the army chief and the Ministry of Defence informed with regular operational updates.

Why DGMO matter during crises

A DGMO is often the first point of contact when tensions rise. In the case of India and Pakistan, the DGMO is already equipped with hotlines.

The direct communication helps prevent misunderstandings and control conflict at the border.

A DGMO is trusted to take quick decisions, share real-time information, and handle technical military issues like troop movement or ceasefire violations.