Pakistan ceasefire violation: List of Indian cities under blackout amid explosions

Soon after a ceasefire deal was announced between India and Pakistan, the latter violated the agreement, and explosions were heard in Srinagar. Indian authorities were quick to issue blackout orders in several other border cities, including Ambala and Udhampur. Videos from these cities were posted on social media, showing complete darkness. Authorities have started lifting blackouts in some cities. A blackout in Amritsar amid a surge in India-Pakistan tensions(HT_PRINT)

This comes after drones were spotted in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat's Kutch, Punjab, and Rajasthan. Pakistan violated the ceasefire deal only hours after it was announced. India and Pakistan had confirmed that all military action on land, air, and sea will be halted, but the former stated that the Indus Water Treaty will remain in abeyance and that a ban on visas will continue.

Earlier in the day, India’s foreign secretary Vikram Misri said that the ceasefire decision was made following a direct conversation between the military officials of Pakistan and India.

“Pakistan's Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) called Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land and in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time. Today, instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to this understanding. The Directors General of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours,” Misri said.

Pakistan’s deputy Prime Minister and foreign minister, Ishaq Dar, also confirmed the ceasefire. “Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity!” Dar wrote on X.

Cities/Districts Under Blackout

Ambala (Haryana)

Anantnag (Jammu & Kashmir)

Balotra (Rajasthan)

Barmer (Rajasthan)

Barnala (Punjab)

Bhuj (Gujarat)

Chandigarh

Doda (Jammu & Kashmir)

Fazilka (Punjab)

Ferozepur (Punjab) (lifted)

Hoshiarpur (Punjab)

Jammu

Kapurthala (Punjab) (lifted)

Katra (Jammu & Kashmir)

Bhawan (Jammu & Kashmir)

Kathua (Jammu & Kashmir)

Kutch (Gujarat)

Moga (Punjab)

Muktsar (Punjab) (lifted)

Nagrota (Jammu & Kashmir)

Pathankot (Punjab) (lifted)

Patiala (Punjab) (lifted)

Rajouri (Jammu & Kashmir)

Reasi (Jammu & Kashmir)

RS Pura (Jammu & Kashmir)

Rupnagar (Punjab)

Sangrur (Punjab)

Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir)

Udhampur (Jammu & Kashmir)