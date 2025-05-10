Drones attack in Jammu, Srinagar, air raid alert in Barmer as Pak violates ceasefire

Jammu's Udhampur was again attacked by drones, while explosions led to sirens and blackout in Srinagar on Thursday evening, hours after ceasefire was agreed between India and Pakistan. The attacks began Thursday night, targeting Ramgarh, Jaisalmer, and Pokhran, with Barmer joining the list of targets on Friday. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

Additionally, an incoming air raid alert was issued in Rajasthan's Barmer along with an urgent blackout enforcement in the district. Gunshots were also heard in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla and Budgam side.

The violation of ceasefire agreement by Pakistan came as Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharis said his country “believes this marks new beginning in resolution of issues that plagued region, prevented journey to peace, prosperity, stability”.