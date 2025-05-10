Multiple drone attacks in Barmer and Jaisalmer, missile-like debris found

Three days after India conducted an airstrike on terrorist camps across the border, Pakistan retaliated by targeting Barmer with a series of drone attacks on Friday night. From 9 pm to 5.15 am, dozens of drones attempted to breach Indian airspace. However, the Indian Air Defense System successfully intercepted and destroyed every drone mid-air. All neutralizations occurred within a 7–8 km radius of Barmer city. The last attack was reported at 5.15 am on Saturday. A missile-like object was found in the Gida area of Balotra, raising concerns amid ongoing tensions.

Narendra Singh Meena, Superintendent of Police in Barmer, confirmed to Hindustan Times that multiple drone attacks were reported in the district. At around 6.27 am, District Collector Tina Dabi issued an alert stating, “Incoming air raid by drones information received. Please stay inside your homes.” A red alert, which was sounded by the district administration at 9.10 pm on Friday, was called off at 7.02 am on Saturday.

A missile-like object was found in the Gida area of Balotra, raising concerns amid ongoing tensions. Inspector General of Police (Jodhpur Range) Vikas Kumar confirmed the incident, stating, "A suspicious object has fallen in Balotra. We have contacted the Army and Air Force to identify what it is." Authorities have urged people to stay away from the site as a precautionary measure.

According to IGP Kumar, the object is about 15 feet long and appears to be solid debris. "There is no need to panic at the moment, but people must maintain a safe distance," he added. The exact village name has not been disclosed, but the object reportedly fell close to a populated area. “Given the tense situation, security forces are managing the scene. No harm is being allowed, and people should stay calm,” Kumar reassured.

Meanwhile, a second suspicious object was found in the Baldev Nagar locality of Barmer city. Local residents immediately alerted the police after hearing loud sounds and spotting unusual lights in the sky. According to resident Devraj, “We were sleeping on the terrace when we saw flashing lights in the sky followed by loud noises. Soon after, an object crashed outside our house.” He added that locals saw 10–12 illuminated objects flying like lanterns before some began descending with loud blasts.

The attacks followed a similar attempt on May 7, when Pakistan targeted the Uttarlai Airbase. Friday’s wave of drone activity was also concentrated near critical infrastructure, including the oil fields in Nagana, Uttarlai Airbase, Rajwest Power Plant, Jassai and Jalipa military stations, and the city of Barmer itself. Drone sightings and interceptions were also reported on Thursday night in Ramgarh, Jaisalmer, and Pokhran. These attacks continued on Friday, with Barmer joining the list of targets.

Explosions in Jaisalmer and missile-like object in Balotra

In a separate incident in Balotra’s Gida region, residents of Jagaram Ki Dhani in the Devasiyon Ki Dhani Panchayat reported a missile-like object crashing from the sky with a deafening explosion. Upon discovering the unidentified object, villagers alerted local police, who then informed the administration and military authorities. Investigations are currently underway at both sites.

In Jaisalmer, villagers in Baroda’s Mangliyon Ki Dhani reported drone debris falling after a powerful blast at dawn. Local police from Sadar Thana responded immediately to the scene.

City-Wide Blackout as Precaution

A complete blackout was enforced in Barmer city by the district administration on Friday night to reduce visibility for incoming drones. Residents were asked to stay indoors, and even inverter-powered lights were turned off in compliance with official orders. Red alerts and sirens were sounded every 10–15 minutes. Both the Barmer Collector and the Superintendent of Police patrolled various neighborhoods to ensure compliance.

Timeline of drone attacks in Barmer

9 pm: Multiple drones spotted near Barmer city; all were destroyed within minutes.

9.10 pm: Cluster of drones attacked near Bandra; debris found nearby.

9:25 pm: Nine drones observed over Hapo Ki Dhani; taken down within 5 seconds.

9.37 pm : Swarm of drones seen above Veerm Nagar and Jalipa; bright flashes followed by explosions reported.

10.30 pm: Drones flying towards the Magra area were intercepted and destroyed.

5.15 am: Another wave of drones approached Barmer; all were neutralized mid-air.

Attacks on Pokhran

In Pokhran - a site of strategic importance - Pakistan launched drone attacks for the second consecutive night. The first drone was spotted at 8.15 pm, followed by two more at 8.25pm and 9pm. All were destroyed by Indian air defense systems. The area had been under blackout since 6pm, and local markets were deserted. The repeated explosions triggered fear among residents.

The administration has since issued a red alert across the district. Security agencies have cordoned off all affected sites, and investigations are underway to determine the origin and nature of the fallen objects.