India Pakistan live updates: G7 calls for ‘immediate de-escalation’
India Pakistan live updates: Pakistan claimed early Saturday that its Nur Khan, Murid and Rafiqui airbases were targeted by Indian missiles and drones. However, the Pakistan military spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry did not provide any evidence to back his claims.
India Pakistan live updates: Multiple explosions were heard in several Indian cities, including Jammu, Srinagar and Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir, early on Saturday even as Pakistan claimed that its three airbases were targeted by Indian missiles and drones. The explosion was also heard in Kangniwal village of Jalandhar district in Punjab....Read More
The ministry of civil aviation on Saturday also announced that now 32 airports will be closed till 5:29 am on May 15 for all civil flight operations. The Airports Authority of India also extended the temporary closure of 25 segments of Air Traffic Service (ATS) routes within the Delhi and Mumbai Flight Information Regions (FIRs) due to operational reasons.
Earlier on Friday night, Indian defence forces once again tackled Pakistan's fresh wave of drone attacks targeted at 26 locations. Several districts of Punjab were under complete blackout, with the complete no power protocol being extended in Sangrur city and Barnala till 5 am.
Meanwhile, three people, including a couple, were injured after a fire broke out when burning debris from a dismantled drone attack fell onto a car in Ferozepur.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had on Friday addressed the attacks by Pakistan on several locations in India on May 8 and said that provocative actions by Islamabad were aimed at both Indian cities, infrastructure, and military establishments. He noted that the Indian armed forces responded in a proportional, adequate, and responsible manner.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also chaired a high-level security meeting at his residence in the national capital with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the chiefs of all the three armed forces -- Army, Navy and the Air Force.
India had on May 7 launched 'Operation Sindoor' with targeted strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead. At an all party meeting earlier, Rajnath Singh informed that at least 100 terrorists were killed in the operation.
India-Pakistan tensions | Key points
- The United States has said that it is not going to get involved in a war that is "fundamentally none of our business", with Vice President JD Vance saying that America can encourage the two nuclear-armed neighbours to de-escalate.
- The Directorate General of Civil Aviation announced early on Saturday that 32 airports across India have been closed till May 15 for civilian flight operations. The closure will be effective from "May 9, 2025, to May 14, 2025 (which corresponds to 0529 IST on 15th May 2025), due to operational reasons," DGCA said in a release, news agency PTI reported.
- The Indian Premier League also got suspended amid rising security concerns in the backdrop of the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, BCCI sources confirmed to Hindustan Times on Friday.
- Heavy shelling in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir continued Friday and later that night from the Pakistani side, with the Indian forces thwarting and responding to the same in proportionate manners.
- Without any proof, Pakistan military spokesperson claimed on early Saturday that Indian missiles targeted three airbases of the Pakistan air force situated in Rawalpindi's Chaklala, Chakwal, and Jhang's Shorkot.
- The G7 foreign ministers said in a statement on Saturday that they strongly condemn the "egregious terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 and urge maximum restrain from both India and Pakistan". They called for immediate de-escalation of the tension and urged the two nations to engage in diplomatic dialogue.
India Pakistan live updates: List of airports are closed in India
The civil aviation ministry announced the closure of 32 airports across India till 5:29 am on May 15. These are:
1. Adhampur
2. Ambala
3. Amritsar
4. Awantipur
5. Bathinda
6. Bhuj
7. Bikaner
8. Chandigarh
9. Halwara
10. Hindon
11. Jaisalmer
12. Jammu
13. Jamnagar
14. Jodhpur
15. Kandla
16. Kangra (Gaggal)
17. Keshod
18. Kishangarh
19. Kullu Manali (Bhuntar)
20. Leh
21. Ludhiana
22. Mundra
23. Naliya
24. Pathankot
25. Patiala
26. Porbandar
27. Rajkot (Hirasar)
28. Sarsawa
29. Shimla
30. Srinagar
31. Thoise
32. Uttarlai
India Pakistan live updates: Fresh explosions in Srinagar
A fresh set of explosions were once again heard in Srinagar amid escalating tension between India and Pakistan.
India Pakistan live updates: Explosions being heard in Jammu almost every two minutes
Explosions are reportedly being heard in Jammu almost every couple of minutes for the past one hour.
India Pakistan live: G7 foreign ministers urge 'maximum restrain' from both nations
The G7 foreign ministers said in a statement that they strongly condemn the "egregious terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22 and urge maximum restrain from both India and Pakistan".
"Further military escalation poses a serious threat to regional stability. We are deeply concerned for the safety of civilians on both sides," it added.
The G7 ministers called for "immediate de-escalation and encourage both countries to engage in direct dialogue towards a peaceful outcome".
The foreign ministers of the G7 countries, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the US, said they continue to closely monitor the situation between India and Pakistan and "express our support for a swift and lasting diplomatic resolution".
India Pakistan live updates: Smoke was seen rising from Udhampur's Dibber
Air sirens are being sounded in Udhampur as smoke was seen rising from a spot following a loud explosion in the Dibber area.
India Pakistan live updates: Two massive explosions heard in Srinagar
Early on Saturday, locals in Srinagar reported hearing two massive explosions.
India Pakistan live updates: Islamabad claims India launched 'missile attacks' on three air bases
Pakistan early on Saturday claimed that its three airbases were targeted by Indian missiles and drones. Pakistan military spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry told a hurriedly called press conference in Islamabad around 4am that Nur Khan (Chaklala, Rawalpindi), Murid (Chakwal) and Rafiqui (Shorkot in Jhang district) airbases of Pakistan Air Force were targeted.
However, the army spokesperson provided no details to back his claims.
India Pakistan live updates: Heavy shelling in Jammu's Akhnoor
Heavy shelling was reported in Jammu's Akhnoor city early on Saturday, mainly in the Gurd Sainth, Hamirpur and Pallanwala areas.
Shelling was also heard in the Gurez and Uri districts.
India Pakistan live updates: Loud explosions heard in Jammu city since 4:30 am
Tension continued to escalated between India and Pakistan as loud explosions were being heard in Jammu city on Saturday morning since 4:30 am.
India Pakistan live updates: Islamabad closes airspace to all traffic
Amid the escalating tensions with India, Pakistan reportedly closed airspaces to all air traffic on Saturday morning.
India Pakistan live updates: Multiple explosions heard near Rawalpindi's Nur Khan airbase, Lahore, says report
Multiple explosions were heard near Pakistan's Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi and in locations across Lahore, Pakistani media channel Samaa TV reported overnight on Friday. The report did not provide any further details. It is unclear what caused the explosions.
Pakistan Air Force Base, Nur Khan is located in Chaklala, Rawalpindi, Punjab province.