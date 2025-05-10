India Pakistan live updates: G7 calls for ‘immediate de-escalation’

India Pakistan live updates: India's air defence system took down drones from Pakistan and thwarted attempts of attacks at several locations in India.

India Pakistan live updates: Multiple explosions were heard in several Indian cities, including Jammu, Srinagar and Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir, early on Saturday even as Pakistan claimed that its three airbases were targeted by Indian missiles and drones. The explosion was also heard in Kangniwal village of Jalandhar district in Punjab....Read More

The ministry of civil aviation on Saturday also announced that now 32 airports will be closed till 5:29 am on May 15 for all civil flight operations. The Airports Authority of India also extended the temporary closure of 25 segments of Air Traffic Service (ATS) routes within the Delhi and Mumbai Flight Information Regions (FIRs) due to operational reasons.

Earlier on Friday night, Indian defence forces once again tackled Pakistan's fresh wave of drone attacks targeted at 26 locations. Several districts of Punjab were under complete blackout, with the complete no power protocol being extended in Sangrur city and Barnala till 5 am.

Meanwhile, three people, including a couple, were injured after a fire broke out when burning debris from a dismantled drone attack fell onto a car in Ferozepur.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had on Friday addressed the attacks by Pakistan on several locations in India on May 8 and said that provocative actions by Islamabad were aimed at both Indian cities, infrastructure, and military establishments. He noted that the Indian armed forces responded in a proportional, adequate, and responsible manner.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also chaired a high-level security meeting at his residence in the national capital with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the chiefs of all the three armed forces -- Army, Navy and the Air Force.

India had on May 7 launched 'Operation Sindoor' with targeted strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead. At an all party meeting earlier, Rajnath Singh informed that at least 100 terrorists were killed in the operation.

India-Pakistan tensions | Key points