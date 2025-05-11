Imran Khan's death hoax debunked by Pakistan ministry

Pakistan's ministry of information and broadcasting on Saturday called a press release announcing the death of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan “fake” and urged the public to “reject irresponsible behaviour.” Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party approached the Islamabad High Court for the release of the party founder claiming a threat to his life due to the impact of the prolonged detention on his health and in view of the current situation with India.(AP file)

Earlier on Saturday, an undated statement from Pakistan's ministry of foreign affairs had claimed that Khan passed away in judicial custody, adding that the circumstances surrounding his death are under investigation.

It also claimed that the government acknowledges the gravity of the situation and is committed to ensuring complete transparency to determine the causes and hold accountable those responsible for the incident.

Urging the nation to remain peaceful, the fake release also read, “Pakistan has always upheld the sanctity of life and the rule of law. The protection of human rights, especially in custodial settings, is a cornerstone of our democratic framework. The Government is engaging with relevant UN human rights bodies and independent observers to ensure a credible and impartial inquiry.”

Khan's party seeks his release

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party approached the Islamabad High Court for the release of the party founder, claiming a threat to his life due to the impact of the prolonged detention on his health and in view of the current situation with India.

“The Islamabad High Court has been approached for the release of Imran Khan. An application has been filed by Chief Minister KP Ali Amin. It has been requested that in view of the current war situation with India, for national harmony and solidarity, and due to the fear of a drone attack in Adiala Jail, he be immediately released on parole/probation,” the party said.

Amin said the party is concerned about the lack of law and order in the country and has approached all authorities seeking justice. He claimed that Khan had not violated prison rules during his detention.

The chief minister also said that Khan's prolonged detention due to politically motivated cases violates his basic rights. He stated that the Constitution provides a remedy for release on parole to avoid such detention and further mentioned that prolonged imprisonment risks health deterioration.