India Pakistan live updates: Situation normal in Jammu, Poonch, Akhnoor

India Pakistan live updates: After violating a ceasefire agreement with India on Saturday, Pakistan on Sunday said that it "remains committed to faithful implementation" of the agreement. "We believe that any issues in smooth implementation of the ceasefire should be addressed through communication at appropriate levels. The troops on ground should also exercise restraint," said a statement by Pakistan after the country's PM Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the ceasefire agreement with India.

Pakistan’s statement came after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on said during an address on Saturday night that an understanding was reached between the Director General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both Pakistan and India on Saturday on ceasing exchange of fire and military action, Pakistan has violated it and was met with “adequate” and “appropriate” retaliation by the Indian Army.

Misri’s statement came after Pakistan carried out multiple ceasefire violations just hours after the DGMOs of both the countries reached an agreement. He asked Pakistan to address the violations and deal with the situation with “seriousness” and “responsibility”.

“We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility. The armed forces are maintaining a strong vigil on the situation. They have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control,” he said.

The ceasefire was agreed upon after Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations reached out to the Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours (3.35 pm) on Saturday and both of them agreed that firing and military operations would come to a halt by 17.00 hours (5.00 pm). However, that understanding was breached just hours later when multiple drones were reportedly spotted across several cities in Jammu and Kashmir. Drones were also reportedly used in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat's Kutch, Punjab and Rajasthan.

Earlier during the wee hours of Saturday, the Indian Air Force struck eight military sites in Pakistan, including radar units and ammunition dumps, in response to the Pakistan military's attacks on Indian military bases and civilian areas.

India-Pakistan tensions | Key points