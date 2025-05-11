India Pakistan live updates: Situation normal in Jammu, Poonch, Akhnoor
India Pakistan live updates: Pakistan's violation of ceasefire was met with “adequate” and “appropriate” retaliation by the Indian Army, said Foreign secretary Vikram Misri during his address on Saturday.
India Pakistan live updates: After violating a ceasefire agreement with India on Saturday, Pakistan on Sunday said that it “remains committed to faithful implementation” of the agreement. “We believe that any issues in smooth implementation of the ceasefire should be addressed through communication at appropriate levels. The troops on ground should also exercise restraint,” said a statement by Pakistan after the country’s PM Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the ceasefire agreement with India....Read More
Pakistan’s statement came after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on said during an address on Saturday night that an understanding was reached between the Director General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both Pakistan and India on Saturday on ceasing exchange of fire and military action, Pakistan has violated it and was met with “adequate” and “appropriate” retaliation by the Indian Army.
Misri’s statement came after Pakistan carried out multiple ceasefire violations just hours after the DGMOs of both the countries reached an agreement. He asked Pakistan to address the violations and deal with the situation with “seriousness” and “responsibility”.
“We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility. The armed forces are maintaining a strong vigil on the situation. They have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control,” he said.
The ceasefire was agreed upon after Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations reached out to the Indian DGMO at 15:35 hours (3.35 pm) on Saturday and both of them agreed that firing and military operations would come to a halt by 17.00 hours (5.00 pm). However, that understanding was breached just hours later when multiple drones were reportedly spotted across several cities in Jammu and Kashmir. Drones were also reportedly used in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat's Kutch, Punjab and Rajasthan.
Earlier during the wee hours of Saturday, the Indian Air Force struck eight military sites in Pakistan, including radar units and ammunition dumps, in response to the Pakistan military's attacks on Indian military bases and civilian areas.
India-Pakistan tensions | Key points
- The ceasefire between India and Pakistan was announced by United States President Donald Trump. He said that the US mediated the talks between the two countries.
- While the ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan has been reached, all other measures against Pakistan will remain including visa curbs. The Indus Waters Treaty will also remain under abeyance.
- Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday announced an ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh each for the families of those who lost their lives in Pakistani shelling in the region.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a meeting at his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg, with the chiefs of all three defence services, NSA Ajit Doval, CDS General Anil Chauhan, and defence minister Rajnath Singh.
- Following the ceasefire violations by Pakistan, complete blackouts were imposed in several cities across states of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Gujarat.
- The recent military conflict between India and Pakistan comes after India avenged the deaths of 26 people who died in the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.
- India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ on May 7 and struck nine terror posts in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) through precision strikes.
India Pakistan live: Rajasthan jawan killed in Pak airstrike at Udhampur airbase in Jammu & Kashmir
A 36-year-old jawan, Surendra Kumar, who had been working as an assistant medical sergeant for the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Udhampur airbase in Jammu and Kashmir, was killed during an airstrike launched by Pakistan early on Saturday, said officials.
He is a native of Mandawa in Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu. Jhunjhunu district collector, Ramavatar Meena, said, “Surendra Kumar Moga had been posted at the 39th wing of the IAF at the Udhampur airbase. He was killed during a Pakistani attack on Saturday wee hours at the airbase. Upon receiving the information in the morning, the district police superintendent Sharad Chaudhary and I visited his family and informed them about the news.” Read more.
India Pakistan live: 87 hrs, 56 mins later, India and Pakistan halt hostilities; doubts remain
India and Pakistan agreed on Saturday to stop all military actions against each other, bringing to an end four days of fierce fighting across the western border, although by late evening, there were enough violations by Pakistan to evoke a strong statement from India. The four-day scrap represented the worst face-off between the two nuclear-armed neighbours in decades and stoked fears of a full-blown war. Foreign secretary Vikram Misri announced the ceasefire around 6pm, minutes after US President Donald Trump made the surprise declaration on social media. But he returned at a hurriedly called and brief press briefing at 11pm to confirm that Pakistan repeatedly violated the ceasefire in the evening and that the armed forces had given an adequate and appropriate response. Read more.
India Pakistan live: Pakistan says it ‘remains committed’ after India accuses it of ceasefire violation
Pakistan on Sunday said that it “remains committed to faithful implementation” of the ceasefire agreement reached with India after New Delhi accused it of violating the arrangement hours after agreeing to it.
The country's foreign ministry claimed that its forces “are handling the situation with responsibility and restraint,” and accused India of committing “violations.”
“We believe that any issues in smooth implementation of the ceasefire should be addressed through communication at appropriate levels. The troops on ground should also exercise restraint,” the statement read. Read more.
India Pakistan live: Situation in Punjab's Firozpur normal
The situation in Punjab's Firozpur seems normal on Sunday morning as no no drones, firing or shelling was reported during the night, reported ANI.
India Pakistan live: Situation seemingly normal in several cities across Jammu and Kashmir
The situation in Jammu city remained normal on Sunday, a day after intense shelling from Pakistan heightened tensions with India.
No drones, firing and shelling were reported during the intervening night of May 10-11.
The situation was also normal in Poonch area after no drones, firing and shelling were reported during the night. (ANI
India Pakistan live: Amritsar restores power supply, still under red alert
"We have restored power supply for your convenience, but we are still on red alert. Sirens will sound now, indicating this red alert. Please don't move out of your house; stay indoors and away from windows. We will be informing you when we get the green signal. Please ensure compliance and please don't panic," Amritsar DC in a statement issued at 5.24 am. (ANI)
India Pakistan live: Delhi Airport operations run smoothly
In its latest advisory issued at 2.42 am, the Delhi airport said that operations there continue to run smoothly. "However, In light of evolving airspace dynamics and heightened security protocols mandated by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, there may be adjustments to flight schedules and longer wait times at security checkpoints," the advisory read.
The advisory also added-
"-Stay updated through their respective airline's communication channels.
-Adhere to prescribed guidelines for cabin and check-in baggage.
-Arrive well in advance to accommodate possible security delays.
-Extend full cooperation to airline and security personnel for efficient facilitation.
-Verify flight status via the airline or the official Delhi Airport website."